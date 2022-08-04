Yankton High School will have its Fall Sports Kickoff event on Monday, Aug. 15, at the YHS Commons.
Food will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m., with YHS fall sports coaches speaking beginning at 6:15 p.m. Scheduled speakers include athletic trainer Trevor Woods, girls’ soccer coach Tyler Schuring, boys’ soccer coach Dave Dannenbring, competitive dance coach Stacy Ryken, competitive cheer coach Madalyn Wells, sideline cheer coaches Hannah Zimmerman and Jenna Pavel, boys’ golf assistant coach Chris Haynes, girls’ tennis coach Vanessa Rockne, cross country coach Caitlyn Savey, volleyball coach Chelsea Law and football coach Brady Muth.
