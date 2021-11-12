VERMILLION — South Dakota senior goalkeeper Emma Harkleroad and fifth-year defender Abby Ostrem have been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District VI women’s soccer team as selected by sports information directors in the region. The pair will be added to the national ballot for Academic All-America to be announced Dec. 10.
This marks the first CoSIDA honor for both Harkleroad and Ostrem. The last Coyote women’s soccer player to garner CoSIDA Academic All-District honors was Kellee Willer in 2019.
Harkleroad, hailing from Geneva, Illinois, owned the best save percentage in the nation between the pipes this season at .889. Her goals-against average of 0.616 led the Summit League and ranked 17th in the country. She tallied seven shutouts during the fall and led the Coyotes back to the Summit League Tournament for the second-straight year. She was named the Summit League’s second-team goalkeeper for the second consecutive season. Harkleroad owns a 3.73 grade-point average as a medical biology major.
Ostrem, a native of Wylie, Texas, anchors a Coyote back line that ranks 17th nationally in shutout percentage (.556) and 18th in goals-against average (.629). She’s a four-year starter for the Coyote defense. She garnered all-Summit League second-team honors for the second time in three seasons this fall. Ostrem carries a 3.84 grade-point average while majoring in criminal justice.
Eligible student-athletes must have a cumulative grade-point average above 3.30, have participated in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests, completed one calendar year at the nominating institution, reached sophomore athletic eligibility and be nominated by their institution’s sports information director.
