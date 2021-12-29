BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
INDUSTRIAL
HIGH TEAM GAME: (12/27) Plath Chiropractic 456; (12/20) Nustar 499; (12/13) Nustar 471
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (12/27) Plath Chiropractic 1284; (12/20) Nustar 1336; (12/13) Nustar 1251
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (12/27) Frank Osborn Jr. 279, Brandon Ester 233, Robin Holec 232, Peggy Muhmel 161, Cindy Osborn 158, Alexis Lanphear 149; (12/20) Jay Weaver 268, Robin Holec 248, Frank Osborn Jr. 245, Tyler Lanphear 234, Bruce Myers 231; (12/13) Robin Holec 257, Bruce Myers 253, Frank Osborn Jr. 233, Jay Weaver 226, Tyler Lanphear 196
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (12/27) Frank Osborn Jr. 727, Robin Holec 646, Brandon Ester 638, Peggy Muhmel 460, Cindy Osborn 430, Alexis Lanphear 391; (12/20) Jay Weaver 749, Robin Holec 685, Frank Osborn Jr. 675, Tyler Lanphear 616, Bruce Myers 587; (12/13) Robin Holec 730, Frank Osborn Jr. 650, Jay Weaver 626, Bruce Myers 625, Tyler Lanphear 482
STANDINGS: Plath Chiropractic 89, Candyland 82.5, Nustar 77.5, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 75, Herc & Megara 66, The We Shed 51, QRF 50
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (12/22) Manitou 1057; (12/15) Manitou 999
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (12/22) Stockwell Engineers 2818; (12/15) Manitou 2933
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (12/22) Jay Weaver 280, Todd Kautz 274, JJ Peterson 268, Chuck Turner 267, Terry Norton 267; (12/15) JJ Peterson 300 (perfect game), Pat King 280, Jerry Peterson 279, Matt Hoefs 266, Mike Kruse 249
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (12/22) Jay Weaver 801, Chuck Turner 735, JJ Peterson 731, Cody Henrichsen 715, Terry Norton 713; (12/15) JJ Peterson 843, Jerry Peterson 768, Pat King 744, Tyler Novak 701, Scott Byrkeland 693
STANDINGS: Manitou 134, Kruse’s Pro Shop 128.5, Coca-Cola 116.5, Stockwell Engineers 109.5, Pin Bruisers 95.5, Tatanka Golf 89.5, Mojo’s 79, Capital Street Pub 74, Plath Chiropractic 62.5, JR Sports Cards 56
12/22 NOTES: Jay Weaver – first career 800 series; Manitou – USBC national honor score (1,057 game)
12/15 NOTES: Manitou (Jerry Peterson, Todd Kautz, Scott Byrkeland, JJ Peterson) – USBC national honor score (2,933 series); J.J. Peterson – USBC national honor scores (300 game, 843 series)
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: (12/28) For the Taz 502; (12/21) The Gramkows 484; (12/14) TCB 471; (12/7) TCB 506; (11/30) For the Taz 494
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (12/28) For the Taz 1368; (12/21) The Gramkows 1309; (12/14) TCB 1333; (12/7) TCB 1461; (11/30) For the Taz 1333
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (12/28) Kelly Mernin 255-248 (errorless), Anthony Osborn 246, Frank Osborn Jr. 245 (errorless), Kathy Driver 209, Jane Rhoades 209, Sharon Mernin 192; (12/21) Brandon Ester 267, Brendan Gramkow 263, Ray Donat 234 (errorless), Kathy Driver 203, Sharon Mernin 192, Jane Rhoades 189; (12/14) Kelly Mernin 248, Bob Doty 244 (errorless), Shane Harriman 234, Sharon Mernin 218 (errorless), Kathy Driver 213 (errorless), Jane Rhoades 193; (12/7) Kelly Mernin 259 (errorless), Brandon Ester 228, Brendan Gramkow 225 (errorless), Sharon Mernin 245 (errorless), Marlene Doty 167, Cindy Olson 164; (11/30) Anthony Osborn 278-257 (both errorless), Todd Moody 268, Brendan Gramkow 238 (errorless), Jordan Drotzman 190, Jane Rhoades 188, Sharon Mernin 184
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (12/28) Kelly Mernin 687, Frank Osborn Jr. 686, Anthony Osborn 649, Jane Rhoades 553, Kathy Driver 536, Sharon Mernin 535; (12/21) Brendan Gramkow 657, Shane Harriman 621, Brandon Ester 608, Kathy Driver 606, Sharon Mernin 550, Jane Rhoades 515; (12/14) Kelly Mernin 673, Anthony Osborn 644, Brandon Ester 634, Sharon Mernin 534, Kathy Driver 530, Cindy Osborn 473; (12/7) Kelly Mernin 642, Brendan Gramkow 635, Brandon Ester 606, Sharon Mernin 681, Marlene Doty 446, Cheryl Heine 430; (11/30) Anthony Osborn 733, Brendan Gramkow 631, Todd Moody 629, Sharon Mernin 536, Jane Rhoades 486, Jordan Drotzman 472
THIRD QUARTER STANDINGS: For the Taz 4-0, Split Happens 4-0, We Don’t Give a Split 4-0, Three Hole Surprise 4-0, TCB 3-1, Ten Pins 3-1, The Gramkows 3-1, Spare Wars 3-1, 2 Broke Girls 2-2, Ebowla 2-2, Strikes & Doubles 1-3, The Cunningham’s 1-3, Krazy Kids 1-3, Double E’s 1-3, Moody’s 0-4, Knight Riders 0-4, The Bohemians 0-4, Pin Pals 0-4
FINAL SECOND QUARTER STANDINGS: Strikes & Doubles 24-8, TCB 23-9, The Bohemians 21.5-10.5, The Gramkows 20-12, For the Taz (INC) 18-14, Ten Pins 17.5-14.5, Split Happens 17-15, Spare Wars 16.5-15.5, Krazy Kids 16.5-15.5, Moody’s 16-16, The Cuningham’s 16-16, Three Hole Surprise 13-19, Ebowla 12.5-19.5, Knight Riders 12-20, We Don’t Give a Split 11.5-20.5, Pin Pals (INC) 11.5-20.5, 2 Broke Girls 11-21, Double E’s 9.5-22.5
12/28 HIGHLIGHTS: Terry Bitsos – errorless 211/218; Brendan Gramkow – errorless 225; Shane Harriman – errorless 224; Todd Moody – errorless 237; Susan Bitsos 2-7; Marlene Doty 3-10, 3-10; Jordan Drotzman 3-10; Jessica Mathis 4-5-7
12/21 HIGHLIGHTS: Elmer Misar 3-10; Andrea Gramkow 3-10, 4-5; Ray Donat 5-7, 5-10; Marlene Doty 3-10; Jordan Drotzman 4-5; Jake Drotzman 3-10; Jessica Mathis 5-7; Paul Black 3-10; Annabelle Moody 7-8
12/14 HIGHLIGHTS: Anthony Osborn – errorless 204; Elmer Misar 4-5-7; Lonnie Remington 5-6; Brandon Ester 3-4-6-7; Cindy Osborn 3-10; Kathy Driver 6-7; Steve Obr 2-7; Annabelle Moody 3-10
12/7 HIGHLIGHTS: Todd Moody – errorless 224; Bruce Christopher 3-10, 4-5-7; Ray Donat 2-10; Marlene Doty 3-10; Bob Doty 2-7-8; Jordan Drotzman 5-7; Don Fiedler 3-10; Steve Obr 2-7, 5-7
11/30 HIGHLIGHTS: Brandon Ester – errorless 205, 3-4-6-7-9-10; Frank Osborn Jr. – errorless 204-189; Shane Harriman – errorless 213; Ray Donat 5-7; Sharon Mernin 3-10; Kelly Mernin 2-7; Jane Rhoades 4-7-9-10, 3-10; Marlene Doty 4-5; Bob Doty 5-7; Jordan Drotzman 5-7; Jessica Mathis 2-7; Paul Black 3-10; Annabelle Moody 3-10
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED I LEAGUE
12/19 RESULTS: Astec Block Party def. The Mint 21-14, 21-8, 21-13; Ace Down, Sets Up def. Dat ACE 21-18, 14-21, 21-16; Hot Shots def. Getting’ Diggy Wit It 21-19, 21-8, 18-21; Czeckers def. We Showed Up 21-3, 21-4, 21-4
12/12 RESULTS: Czeckers def. Getting’ Diggy Wit It forfeit; Hot Shots def. Astec Block Party 21-7, 21-18, 23-21; The Mint def. Ace Down, Sets Up 21-14, 21-16, 21-18; Dat ACE def. We Showed Up 22-20, 21-12, 21-13
STANDINGS: Czeckers 5-0, Hot Shots 5-0, Astec Block Party 3-2, Dat ACE 2-3, The Mint 2-3, Getting’ Diggy Wit It 1-3, Ace Down, Sets Up 1-4, We Showed Up 0-4
COED II LEAGUE
12/19 RESULTS: Block Party def. The BS Band 21-13, 21-17, 21-18; All About That Ace def. The Demo Crew 21-8, 21-8, 21-11; Ben’s Brewing Co. def. America’s Best Realty 21-14, 21-12, 21-15; Here for the Beer def. Midwest Insurance 21-14, 21-16, 8-21
12/12 RESULTS: Ben’s Brewing Co. def. The Demo Crew 21-10, 21-16, 21-14; Midwest Insurance def. America’s Best Realty 11-21, 21-11, 21-9; Block Party def. Astec Attackers 21-15, 21-9, 16-21; The BS Band def. All About That Ace 21-12, 21-17, 21-19
STANDINGS: Block Party 5-0, Ben’s Brewing Co. 4-0, Astec Attackers 3-1, Here for the Beer 3-1, The BS Band 2-3, All About That Ace 2-3, Midwest Insurance 1-3, America’s Best Realty 0-4, The Demo Crew 0-5
WOMEN’S JUST FOR FUN LEAGUE
12/15 RESULTS: Down N Diggy def. Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse 21-7, 21-19, 21-17; JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers def. Balls Out 21-23, 21-7, 25-24; Net Ninjas def. I Got It… Or Not 21-13, 21-16, 21-10; Volley Llamas def. Sweet Digs 21-14, 21-18, 22-24
12/8 RESULTS: Net Ninjas def. Sweet Digs 21-13, 21-16, 21-13; Down N Diggy def. I Got It… Or Not 18-21, 21-15, 21-17; Balls Out def. Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse 21-3, 21-9, 21-18; Volley Llamas def. JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers 22-20, 14-21, 21-18
STANDINGS: Net Ninjas 5-0, Down N Diggy 4-1, Volley Llamas 4-1, JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers 3-2, Sweet Digs 2-3, Balls Out 2-3, Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse 0-5, I Got It… Or Not 0-5
MEN’S LEAGUE
12/15 RESULTS: Verdesian Life Sciences def. The Boat House 21-8, 21-17, 21-18; Block Party def. Premier Heating & Cooling 21-13, 21-15, 21-11
12/8 RESULTS: Block Party def. Premier Heating & Cooling 21-15, 21-14, 21-6; The Boat House def. Ace Holes 21-17, 21-11, 21-9; Verdesian Life Sciences def. The Boat House 21-11, 21-16, 21-16
STANDINGS: Verdesian Life Sciences 6-0, Block Party 4-1, The Boat House 3-3, Premier Heating & Cooling 1-5, Ace Holes 0-5
WOMEN’S COMPETITIVE LEAGUE
12/13 RESULTS: The Volley Brawlers def. Astec Aces 21-18, 21-14, 21-19; Bumpin Uglies def. Don’t Bump to Strangers 21-16, 19-21, 21-15; Notorious D.I.G. def. The Sandlizards 21-14, 21-15, 21-19; Walnut def. The Lemonade Stand 18-21, 23-21, 21-18; Meridian Counseling & Family Services def. Charlie’s Angels 18-21, 23-21, 22-20
STANDINGS: Here for the Beer 5-0, The Volley Brawlers 5-1, Notorious D.I.G. 4-1, Meridian Counseling & Family Services 4-2, Bumpin Uglies 3-2, Astec Aces 2-3, Charlie’s Angels 2-3, Walnut 2-4, The Lemonade Stand 1-4, The Sandlizards 1-4, Don’t Bump to Strangers 0-5
BASKETBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
MEN’S LEAGUE
12/21 RESULTS: Peterson Construction def. Jones Construction 53-40; Kaiser’s Heating & Co0ling def. Bricklayers 68-44; QHC & QWS def. Café Louisiana 75-45; Capital Street Pub def. Little Crows 65-54; Wease Auto Body def. Hydro Hawks 77-46
12/14 RESULTS: Peterson Construction def. Hydro Hawks 100-21; Ben’s def. Jones Construction 60-52; Capital Street Pub def. Bricklayers 68-39; QHC & QWS def. Wease Auto Body 56-39; Little Crows def. Café Louisiana 68-57
STANDINGS: QHC & QWS 3-0, Capital St. Pub 3-0, Ben’s 2-0, Kaiser’s Heating & Co0ling 2-0, Little Crows 2-1, Peterson Construction 2-1, Wease Auto 1-2, Bricklayers 0-2, Jones Construction 0-3, Hydro Hawks 0-3, Café Louisiana 0-3
