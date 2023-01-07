VERMILLION — Heaven Hamling scored 12 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter for the North Dakota State Bison as they overcame a 68-61 deficit late to defeat the South Dakota Coyotes 79-76 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.
Hamling got the go-ahead layup as she got past USD’s Macy Guebert on her way to the basket to give NDSU a 77-76 lead with 11.5 seconds left.
“It was really good defense (by Macy),” Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius said. “Macy fought through that tight curl screen. It was amazing. She got through there and maybe just shifted her momentum a tiny bit where Hamling was able to turn the corner and go make that play. To be honest, that's good defense and maybe just a bit better offense.”
Grace Larkins drove in for a layup, but NDSU got the rebound with 3.3 seconds left. Hamling knocked down two free throws off a Guebert foul with two seconds left, and Guebert’s half-court attempt that hit the back of the iron would not have counted.
“I would do that same play (with Larkins driving down the lane) if that was the same look that she got every time,” Karius said. “We trust it. We wanted to put it back in her hands to go and (for her to) make a play. She had a great look at it.
“Those are moments that our coaching staff is in for the first time along with this group of players. It's good experience. We're going to take that with us. It can only bode well for us in the future.”
NDSU improved to 10-5 (4-1 Summit League), while USD fell to 8-9 (4-2 Summit).
Guebert said that the team being in tight-game situations like the one today will bode well for the Coyotes.
“It's something that we can learn from,” she said. “It's something where, unless you're in those situations, you're not going to be able to learn from it. Even though it didn’t go our way today, it will help us going forward.
“We're proud of our team and our effort. We gave it our all out there. That's all we can ask for. We had it down to the wire.”
Larkins led the Coyotes with 30 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Twenty of her 30 points came in the first half as USD led 35-32 at halftime.
“Grace had a great game,” Karius said. “I don't think they had an answer for her.”
Even with Larkins putting up those types of stats, Karius believes she has an even higher ceiling.
“You might think I'm crazy, but there's more to her game,” Karius said. “The more that teams focus on her, she's got to find ways to get other people involved in and try to get the ball back in her hands. It's all a process. She’s learning every day.”
NDSU’s first 12 points were in the paint as they led 12-9 early. USD adjusted and gained an advantage in the paint in the third quarter. Alexi Hempe and Carley Duffney each had three layups during a 12-4 run to give USD a 61-54 lead.
“Carley has shown a lot of growth,” Karius said. “We ended up spacing the floor well with her in there. Alexi (looked) for her shot and gave us that little flurry (which) was good.”
Duffney scored 10 points in the contest.
Overall, the bench getting 25 points in Saturday’s contest after a 26-point effort Thursday is something Karius is encouraged by.
“For us to have 25 bench points is huge,” she said. “Our starters are fully capable of scoring but (our bench players) have to give us that lift. (Their performance today was) promising.”
Elle Evans and Taylor Brown had 16 points for the Bison.
The loss to the Bison snapped a 13-game USD win streak against them, including 10 straight wins in Vermillion. NDSU snapped USD’s 43-game Summit League home winning streak.
USD heads up to Brookings next Saturday to take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Tip off time is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Frost Arena.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.