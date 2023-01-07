VERMILLION — Heaven Hamling scored 12 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter for the North Dakota State Bison as they overcame a 68-61 deficit late to defeat the South Dakota Coyotes 79-76 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.

Hamling got the go-ahead layup as she got past USD’s Macy Guebert on her way to the basket to give NDSU a 77-76 lead with 11.5 seconds left.

