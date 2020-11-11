The Mount Marty University volleyball season ended the 2020 campaign with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 setback against Midland on Wednesday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Midland (9-8, 8-7 GPAC) had three players in double figure kills. Sydney Morehouse led the Warriors with 14 kills and three blocks (one solo). Taliyah Flores posted 11 kills and 10 digs. Hope Leimbach had 45 assists. Maggie Hiatt finished with 10 kills. Jaisa Russell had 14 digs, Brooke Fredrickson posted 12 digs and Lauryn Samuelson added three assisted blocks in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Elizabeth Watchorn recorded nine kills and 13 digs. Amber Miller had 24 assists. Gabby Ruth posted eight kills. Mikaela Ahrendt finished with six kills and three blocks (one solo). Alex Ruth added three assisted blocks for the Lancers.
The match marked the final match for several Lancers: Watchorn, Ahrendt, Hannah Harberts, Chase Vleck, Alex Bargstadt, Zoey Fisk and Sara Hakeman. It also marked the final match for head coach Frank Hebenstreit, who announced his retirement last month after six seasons at the helm of the program. Assistant coach Belen Albertos will take over the program beginning next season.
MMU finished 5-21, including 0-16 in the GPAC. The Lancers will enter the 2021 season with a 59-match losing streak in GPAC competition, and a 14-match losing streak overall.
