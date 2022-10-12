The Yankton Area Ice Association is holding free “Try Skating AND Try Hockey” events on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-6 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5-6 p.m. Kids ages 4-10 can try skating or hockey at no charge. Kids must have a parent or guardian present to register onsite. Equipment is limited.
For more information, visit yanktonice.org.
