Marc Gubbels had his eye on an amateur championship in the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am golf tournament “for a while.”
Sunday, he got it done.
The Yankton native shot a final round 72 to finish the tournament at an even-par 288 to win the amateur title of the 50th annual event, Sunday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
Sam Herrmann of Muscatine, Iowa had the low amateur round of Sunday, a 69, to finish second at 5-over 293. Yankton grads claimed the next two spots, as Ryan Elwood (294) finished third and Lane Sawatzke (295) placed fourth. Dillon Cooney, also of Muscatine, was fifth at 298.
Gubbels opened the tournament with a 2-over 74. He bounced back with a 2-under 70 on Friday, then shot par over the final two days.
“The first day was rough. It was pretty windy,” Gubbels said. “I hit the ball well. It was a little easier the next couple days.”
Gubbels finished the tournament in strong fashion, recording three birdies, two pars and a bogey on the final six holes.
“The course was great today. I knew it would be tougher. I knew 16 and 17 would be a lot tougher,” he said. “But it wasn’t too bad.”
Gubbels played in a final group with Sawatzke and Elwood.
“It was good playing with Lane and Elwood today,” he said. “It helps playing with guys you played with quite a bit.”
The net title went to Andrew Rokusek of Scotland with a 2-under 286. Randy Egenes (289) of Hawarden, Iowa, was second. Tyler Vogt of Yankton, who carded a hole-in-one on Friday, was third at 292.
Gubbels and Sawatzke teamed with another Yankton native, Chris Marlow, to finish second in the three-day team event at 617. The team title went to Ron Nohr (Hinton, Iowa), Jason Vanderkooi and Christian Nohr (Dakota Dunes) at 605.
The senior title went to Steve Weiland of Yankton, who finished at 7-over 223 through three rounds. Ron Nohr won the senior net title at 5-under 211.
The tournament, traditionally played in the first week of August, was moved to Labor Day weekend due to construction on the Hillcrest clubhouse. The 2024 tournament will return to its normal schedule, Aug. 1-4.
AMATEUR DIVISIONS
GROSS TOP 10: 1, Marc Gubbels, Yankton 288; 2, Sam Herrmann, Muscatine, Iowa, 293; 3, Ryan Elwood, Yankton 294; 4, Lane Sawatzke, Yankton 295; 5, Dillon Cooney, Muscatine, Iowa 298; 6, Jason Merkel, Lincoln, Neb., 303; 7, Bryan Lemkau, Muscatine, Iowa, 304; 8, Tyler Frick, Yankton 307; T9, Mitch Schlingman, Yankton 311; T9, Austin Snowdon, Omaha, Neb. 311
NET TOP 10: 1, Andrew Rokusek, Scotland 286; 2, Randy Egenes, Hawarden, Iowa 289; 3, Tyler Vogt, Yankton 292; T4, Brandon Frick, Yankton 294; T4, Jason Vanderkooi, Hinton, Iowa 294; 6, Dan McFate, Muscatine, Iowa 297; 7, Rob Ness, Yankton 298; 8, Reid Sawatzke, Yankton 301; 9, Mason Strahl, Yankton 305; T10, Scott Hiltunen, Yankton 307; T10, Rob Wiebelhaus, Crofton, Neb. 307
SENIOR DIVISION (3 rounds)
GROSS TOP 10: 1, Steve Weiland, Yankton 223; 2, Tom Hendricks, Muscatine, Iowa 233; 3, Dan Megard, Yankton 236; 4, Terry Brunken, Sioux Falls 238; 5, Dave Rothluebber, Yankton 246; 6, Denny Fokken, Yankton 248; 7, Dean Dreessen, Freeman 255; 8, Kyle Repp, Yankton 258; 9, Dan Eisenbraun 259; 10, Doug Roelle, Muscatine, Iowa 260
NET TOP 10: 1, Ron Nohr, Hinton, Iowa 211; 2, Merlyn Schmuck, Yankton 224; T3, Robert Haar, Yankton 225; T3, Robert Haar, Yankton 225; T3, Don Neukirch, Yankton 225; T5, Kevin Becker, Yankton 226; T5, Mike Marlow, Yankton 226; T7, Dan Lammers, Yankton 232; T7, Dave Cornemann, Yankton 232; 9, Lance Bollmeyer, Hinton, Iowa 233; T10, Steve Slowey, Yankton 234; T10, Larry Meyer, Yankton 234
AMATEUR TEAM DIVISION
FIRST: Ron Nohr, Jason Vanderkooi, Christian Noor 605
SECOND: Lane Sawatzke, Marc Gubbels, Chris Marlow 617
THIRD: Aaron Ness, Rob Ness, Devin Anderson 620
FOURTH: Anthony Jablonoski, Chad Ekroth, Brandon Frick 628
FIFTH: Robert Haar, Dean Dreessen, Mike Gregg 630
