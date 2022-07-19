BASEBALL
CLASS A LEGION PLAYOFFS
NOTE: All games at higher seed. Game 1 to be played on Friday, July 22. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) on Saturday, July 23. Winners advance to state, July 27-31 in Rapid City. (Post 22 advances as host team.)
No. 15 Sturgis at No. 1 Brookings
No. 14 Aberdeen at No. 3 Mitchell
No. 13 Spearfish at No. 4 Brandon Valley
No. 12 Watertown at No. 5 S.F. East
No. 11 S.F. West at No. 6 R.C. Post 320
No. 10 Yankton at No. 7 Harrisburg
No. 9 Pierre at No. 8 Renner
CLASS A JUNIOR LEGION PLAYOFFS
NOTE: All games at higher seed. Game 1 to be played on Friday, July 22. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) on Saturday, July 23. Winners advance to state, July 27-31 in Sioux Falls. (S.F. West advances as host team.)
No. 15 R.C. Post 320 at No. 1 S.F. East
No. 14 Pierre at No. 2 R.C. Post 22 Bullets
No. 13 Yankton at No. 3 Watertown
No. 11 Mitchell at No. 4 R.C. Post 22 Expos
No. 10 Harrisburg Maroon at No. 5 Renner
No. 9 Harrisburg Gold at Brookings
No. 8 Aberdeen at No. 7 Brandon Valley
S.D. REGION 3B LEGION
July 20-23 at Vermillion
Wednesday, July 20
GAME 1: Beresford-Alcester-Hudson vs. Vermillion, noon
GAME 2: Dakota Valley vs. Lennox, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 3: S.F. Post 911 vs. Game 1 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 4: Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 21
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, noon
GAME 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 22
GAME 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 5 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
IF NECESSARY: Noon
S.D. REGION 4B LEGION
July 19-23 at Menno
Tuesday, July 19
Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney (MVPCS) 11, Tabor 8
GAME 2: Platte-Geddes vs. Parkston, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
GAME 3: Alexandria vs. MVPCS, 5 p.m.
GAME 4: Menno-Scotland vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 21
GAME 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 3 p.m.
GAME 6: Tabor vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 22
GAME 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 9: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
NEB. CLASS C JUNIOR LEGION
July 16-20 at Creighton, Neb.
Saturday, July 16
Pender 11, PWG 1
Imperial 11, Tri-County 3
Malcolm 5, Wakefield 0
DBC 7, Creighton 3
Monday, July 18
PWG 6 Tri-County 4, Tri-County eliminated
Wakefield 11, Creighton 2, Creighton eliminated
Imperial 9, Pender 5
Malcolm 10, DCB 2
Tuesday, July 19
Pender 8, Wakefield 2, Wakefield eliminated
DCB 14, PWG 11, PWG eliminated
GAME 11: Imperial vs. Malcolm, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
Malcolm vs. Pender, 5 or 8 p.m.
Imperial vs. DCB, 5 or 8 p.m.
NOTE: Pairings for games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary
Thursday, July 21
GAME 14: Game 12 vs. Game 13, 5 p.m.
GAME 15: If Necessary, To follow
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner 11 advances to Game 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.