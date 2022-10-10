VERMILLION — The difference may have been a red card.
There’s no way to know for certain, but a red card penalty may have played a significant role Saturday afternoon in St. Thomas More’s victory over Vermillion in the varsity Class A boys’ soccer semifinals, held on the Rollie French Field at Vermillion’s Veterans Sports Complex.
After a closely matched first period of play, the third-seed Cavaliers took advantage of the second seed Tanagers, who had to field a team that was a man short in the second period because of a red card penalty. St. Thomas More’s offensive pressure ultimately was too much for the Vermillion team to stop.
The Cavaliers defeated the Tanagers 6-3. St. Thomas More scored its final goal with 1:22 left in the game, sealing Vermillion’s fate and ending the Tanagers’ soccer season.
With Saturday’s win, the Cavaliers move on to compete in state tournament action.
“I told them I was proud of the way they performed today,” Vermillion head coach Curt Nelson said after meeting with his team on the field following the loss. “I thought they had really good sportsmanship and kept fighting even when we were a man down. I’m just proud of the way they fought this season and worked really hard.
“They are really well disciplined and we had a lot of fun,” he said.
Vermillion struck first during Saturday’s competition, with the Tanagers’ Ian Job advancing the ball ahead of St. Thomas More defenders and kicking into the goal with 29:49 left in the first period. Vermillion would score again with two second left in the first period thanks to a goal by Joel Dahlhoff, but the Cavaliers had earlier answered with two goals of their own and the score was tied 2-2 at the halftime break.
The Tanagers were first to score when play resumed in the second period, thanks, once more, to Job. Vermillion took a 3-2 lead with 34:30 left in the game.
The Cavaliers answered, making the score even at 3-3 by scoring a goal with 21:18 left in the game. Approximately five minutes earlier, the Tanagers lost a player because of a red card penalty and Vermillion soon found itself unable to wage as strong of an attack either on offense or defense.
The Cavaliers scored again with 16:21 remaining on the clock to take a 3-4 lead. St. Thomas More increased its lead to 3-5 with a goal at the 5:10 mark. It sealed its win, scoring a goal at 1:22 for a final score of 3-6.
“Our game plan, after the halftime adjustments, was to continue to hit those through balls and try to use our speed up top to get some more goals and we did that,” Nelson said. “Unfortunately, then, when it was 3-2, we gave up a penalty kick outside the box on a goal-scoring opportunity, so one of our players received a red card and then we had to play a man short the rest of the match and that really turned the momentum.
“They used their quality to move the ball around the field and ultimately they got some more in after we had to start to attack, when we were down 4-3,” he said. “When we got that red card, we had to play with 10 guys and they still had 11. It was a big momentum changer.”
Saturday marked the end of a great season for the Tanagers squad, which came into that afternoon’s game with an 8-2-1 record.
“It was a really successful year and we have an awesome group of guys,” Nelson said. “They get along really well; they work hard. We didn’t have any problems amongst the team the entire season and we worked in the regular season to get this number two spot and have a home playoff game and that really helped us.
“At the end of the day, the ball just didn’t bounce our way today and it was tough to play with 10 men down the stretch,” he said. “That’s how it goes some days. Otherwise, it was a really evenly matched game and a really exciting, back and forth match.”
