SCOTLAND — Beresford built a 9-0 lead through three innings and cruised to an 11-3 victory over Scotland-Menno in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Max Orr had three hits, including a double, and Cody Klungseth had three hits for Beresford. Jake Goblirsch had the other Watchdogs hit.
Jordan Gall had three hits for Scotland-Menno. Ajay Herrboldt recorded a double. Dawson Bietz, Jacob Schott, Tyrus Bietz and Treyton Saylor each had a hit for the Trappers.
Logan Serck struck out five in four innings of work for the win. Schott took the loss.
Beresford, 2-0, travels to Wagner on Friday. Scotland-Menno travels to Vermillion on Friday.
