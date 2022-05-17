The Yankton track team competed at a Last Chance meet in Brandon Tuesday.
Top YHS results are press time were as follows:
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES — 7, Alivia Dimmer, 16.46;
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES — 1, Cody Oswald, 15.7;
GIRLS 4x200 RELAY — 2, Yankton (Burkley Olson, Molly Savey, Alivia Dimmer, Kaelyn Hoilien, 1:51.39;
BOYS 4x200 RELAY — 1, Yankton (Gavin Haselhorst, Gavin Swanson, Jaden Supurgeci, Austin Gobel), 1:29.08;
BOYS 1600— 3, Zach Fedde, 4:34.44;
GIRLS 400 — 2, Annika Gordon, 58.33; 4, Sydnee Serck, 58.99;
GIRLS 300 HURDLES — 5, Tierney Faulk, 48.24; 6, Alivia Dimmer, 49.04;
BOYS 300 HURDLES — 6, Cody Oswald, 42.02;
BOYS 800 — 2, Dylan Payer, 1:58.65; 7, Carson Conway, 2:02.83; 8, Nate Schoenfelder, 2:03.37;
GIRLS 200 — 4, Shae Rumsey, 26.60;
BOYS 200 — 3, Jaden Supurgeci, 22.52;
GIRLS 4X400 RELAY — 1, Yankton (Annika Gordon, Alexia Wheeler, Sydnee Serck, Shae Rumsey) 3:57.70;
BOYS 4x400 RELAY — 2, Yankton (Rugby Ryken, Nate Schoenfelder, Dylan Payer, Austin Gobel) 3:23.11;
BOYS DISCUS — 4, Carson Haak, 144-02; 5, Bodie Rutledge, 142-10;
GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP — 3, Tierney Faulk, 35-02.5;
BOYS LONG JUMP — 2, Austin Gobel 20-11.25; 9, Gavin Haselhorst, 20-00.5
GIRLS DISCUS — 9, Taryn Fitzgerald, 93-01;
BOYS POLE VAULT — 7, Lance Dannenbring, 11-03; 10, Donald Rounds, 10-03;
BOYS SHOT PUT — 4, Carson Haak, 50-10.75; 10, Bodie Rutledge, 47-00.5;
GIRLS LONG JUMP — 8, Burkley Olson, 15-06.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.