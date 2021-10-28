AVON — The Avon Pirates got all they could handle from the Alcester-Hudson Cubs, a team they beat 60-24 in the third week of the season, in the quarter-final round of South Dakota State 9B Playoffs but prevailed 30-14 in Avon Thursday night.
“Credit Alcester-Hudson; I told our kids that they’ve really improved since the first time we played them, but we made some plays when we had to,” Avon head coach Tom Culver said. “Their line has really improved; our line is pretty good, but they gave us fits.”
“Their coach (Brian) Haak does a great job, and I have a lot of respect for him,” Culver added.
“They gave us more than our fair share of what we wanted,” Pirate running back Brady Bierema said. “The line did their job, but we made some mistakes; little stuff that we’ve got to fix.”
The Pirate mistakes came in the form of four first-half fumbles - three of which were recovered by Cubs - squelching the Avon opportunities.
The Cubs opened the scoring by cashing in on a Pirate fumble at the Avon 20.
Mateo Kleinhans found Dominic Van Egdom in the flat with a short pass, and the 6-2, 240-pound tight end took it untouched in to the end zone for a 6-0 Cubs’ lead. Jovey Christensen dove for the pylon on the 2-point try, but the Pirates stopped him short.
Avon drove 85 yards in just seven plays to break their scoring ice.
Bierema broke to the outside and found nothing but green grass and paydirt as he capped the drive with a 27-yard run, tying the game at 6-6.
The 6-6 score stood through the half, but both teams lit fireworks after the break.
Alcester-Hudson’s Caden Winquist took a handoff from Kleinhans, burst through the line, found the defensive backfield devoid of any Pirates, and sprinted ahead of the pack for a 53-yard touchdown. Winquist took in the conversion, and the visitors led 14-8.
A minute later, Bierema took a screen pass from Riley Rucktaeschel, made a man miss, and weaved through the Cub defense for a 78-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion from Jaden Stahl tied the game at 14 each.
Bierema struck again by catching the Cubs going one direction and countering back for a 33-yard touchdown run, giving Avon a 22-14 lead with 4:01 to play in the third quarter.
Ruchtaeschel found Lincoln Thury for a 6-yard touchdown scoring pass, and converted to Thury to ice the 30-14 final.
Bierema led everyone with 238 yards on 24 carries.
“They were starting to cheat and blitz, but Brady does such a great job of seeing the holes,” Culver said.
“In the huddle, we just kept saying, ‘we’re fine - let’s just get things rolling’”, said Bierema as the Pirates withstood the mistakes and the Cubs’ best effort.
With the win, the Pirates advanced to semi-final round, where they will continue their pursuit of their first state title since 2013. Awaiting them next Friday is Dell Rapids St. Mary, a team they handled 48-14 in the second week of the season.
Christensen led Alcester-Hudson with 72 rushing yards on 22 carries.
