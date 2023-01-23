The O’Gorman Knights defeated the Yankton Gazelles varsity gymnastics team 144.65 to 134.05 at River City Gymnastics Monday.
Despite the loss, Gazelles head coach Justin Olson thought the team competed well in the home meet.
“It’s always fun to compete at home,” he said. “A lot of people come in and cheer these girls on, and it’s much deserved.”
Burkley Olson had an all-around score of 33.75, good enough for fourth in the meet to lead the Gazelles. A trio of O’Gorman seniors, Maeve Boetel (38.75), Audrey Meyer (37.5) and Grace Miller (34.2) were the only gymnasts that finished ahead of Burkley Olson.
“She (scored 8.7 out of 10 in) beam, which was the high score on the Gazelles,” Justin Olson said. “She did quite well.”
As a team, Olson was pleased with the performance but admitted there is more for the team to work on.
“We had a pretty good beam set,” he said. “Vault was probably our best tonight. (We could) clean up some things on floor but I thought is scattered all-around. We had some good performances here and there.”
In the floor rotation, Ava Koller led the Gazelles with a 9.4 score, which was good for third place in the meet.
“Ava Koller did a great job on floor,” Olson said. “She had a really high score, and it’d be kind of neat to see where she follows up. Overall, she had good performances.”
Olson called her performance on the vault “gutsy” as she attempted to land the Tsukahara vault, which was made family by Japanese artistic gymnast Mitsuo Tsukahara, a five-time Olympic Gold Medalist in the vault.
“She had a gutsy performance over there on the vault,” Olson said. “She didn’t quite land on her vault, but she attempted two of them.”
It was senior night for the Gazelles’ Mackenzie Steinbrecher, who was honored before the meet. Olson was happy with how she performed in her final home meet.
“It is one of the special nights where you want her to perform well,” Olson said. “She did a good job. She is one of those people that we look at to lead us and she did that tonight.”
The team showed unity throughout the night, as Olson was encouraging the gymnasts throughout the match as well as the team matching the dance moves of the gymnast who was performing her floor routine each time.
“What we’re try to instill right away are five pillars to what we call of our Gazelle gymnasts,” he said. “They are commitment, discipline, effort, toughness and pride. All these girls exude that out there. When they feel a little down, that’s when we need unity. We need to pick up that energy because gymnastics isn’t easy. It’s a tough sport. Not everything is going to go your way. We need that team camaraderie. Everyone cheering each other on and encouraging each other, is a piece of it when they copy each other’s dance moves. (We do that) to get everyone excited and give a little boost of energy, a little adrenaline to get going.”
In the JV match that included the Kimball-White Lake WiLdKats, O’Gorman won with a 133.4 score. Yankton placed second with a 106.85 score, while Kimball-White Lake posted a 102.15 score.
Yankton’s next varsity meet is Thursday against Estelline-Hendricks in Hendricks, Minnesota.
“Our work is not done,” Olson said. “We have another meet coming up on Thursday. We’ll take what we learned today. We’ll celebrate those victories that we had out here then some of the some of the things that we felt defeated on, we’ll get back in the gym, get back and work at it.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: 1, O’Gorman 144.65; 2, Yankton 134.05
ALL-AROUND: 1, Maeve Boetel OG 38.75; 2, Audrey Meyer OG 37.5; 3, Grace Miller OG 34.2; 4, Burkley Olson Y 33.75; 5, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 33.45; OTHER YHS: 9, Allie Byrkeland 31.75; 10, Marissa Byrkeland 31.3; 11, Avery Portillo 30.6; 12, Emma Gobel 27.45
BARS: 1, Maeve Boetel OG 9.5; 2, Audrey Meyer OG 8.75; T3, Burkley Olson Y, Grace Miller OG 8.3; 5, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 8.0; OTHER YHS: 8, Allie Byrkeland 7.6; 9, Marissa Byrkeland 7.35; 10, Ellie Drotzmann 7.2; 12, Avery Portillo 7.05; 14, Emma Gobel 6.75
BEAM: 1, Maeve Boetel OG 9.65; 2, Audrey Meyer OG 9.45; 3, Grace Miller OG 8.95; 4, Katy Pellicotte OG 8.8; 5, Burkley Olson Y 8.7; OTHER YHS: T6, Ava Koller 8.6; 9, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.85; T11, Allie Byrkeland, Ellie Drotzmann 7.6; 13, Avery Portillo 7.0; 14, Emma Gobel 6.55; 15, Marissa Byrkeland 6.45
FLOOR: 1, Maeve Boetel OG 9.8; 2, Audrey Meyer OG 9.7; 3, Ava Koller Y 9.4; 4, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 8.8; T5, Marissa Byrkeland Y, Teagan Lynch OG 8.6; OTHER YHS: 11, Avery Portillo 8.3; 12, Burkley Olson 8.2; 13, Allie Byrkeland 7.85; 14, Briley Steffenson 7.05; 15, Emma Gobel 6.0
VAULT: 1, Maeve Boetel OG 9.8; 2, Audrey Meyer OG 9.6; 3, Marissa Byrkeland Y 8.9; 4, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 8.8; T5, Allie Byrkeland Y, Katy Pellicotte OG 8.7; OTHER YHS: 8, Burkley Olson 8.55; 9, Ava Koller 8.5; 11, Avery Portillo 8.25; 12, Emma Gobel 8.15
JUNIOR VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: 1, O’Gorman 113.4; 2, Yankton 106.85; 3, Kimball-White Lake 102.15
ALL-AROUND: 1, Mirtalem Czarnecki OG 31.75; 2, Emily Farrah OG 30.2; 3, Alli McCord KWL 28.5; 4, Aubrey Ploof Y 27.8; 5, Aliya Fluke Y 25.75; OTHER YHS: 11, Addison Lanphear 24.0
BARS: 1, Emily Farrah OG 7.6; 2, Mirtalem Czarnecki OG 7.4; 3, Alli McCord KWL 6.15; 4, Aubrey Ploor Y 5.4; T5, Briley Steffenson Y, Emily Thomas OG 5.15; OTHER YHS: 7, Jaelyn Vogt 5.1; 11, Aliya Fluke 3.7; 14, Addison Lanphear 3.35; 15, Kaydis Hayes Y 2.0
BEAM: 1, Mirtalem Czarnecki OG 7.85; 2, Alli McCord KWL 7.5; 3, Briley Steffenson Y 7.05; 4, Aliya Fluke Y 6.85; 5, Grace Ilkman OG 6.75; OTHER YHS: 6, Aubrey Ploof 6.55; T10, Addison Lanphear 5.9; 12, Jaelyn Vogt 5.8; 14, Aja Eliers 4.95
FLOOR: 1, Mirtalem Czarnecki OG 8.1; 2, Emily Farrah OG 7.8; 3, Aubrey Ploof Y 7.75; 4, Bridget Thomas KWL 7.4; 5, Aliya Fluke Y 7.25; OTHER YHS: T7, Aja Eilers 6.85; 9, Ellie Drotzmann 6.8; 11, Addison Lanphear 6.6; 13, Kaydis Hayes 6.4
VAULT: 1, Emily Farrah OG 8.5; 2, Mirtalem Czarnecki OG 8.4; 3, Paige Clausen OG 8.35; 4, Briley Steffenson Y 8.3; 5, Addison Lanphear Y 8.15; OTHER YHS: T6, Aubrey Ploof 8.1; 9, Aliya Fluke 7.95; T11, Kaydis Hayes 7.5; 15, Jaelyn Vogt 7.05
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.