SIOUX FALLS South Dakota Coyotes volleyball players Aimee Adams and Elizabeth Juhnke have been named to the Academic All-Summit League team announced by the league Tuesday.  

The two Coyotes are part of the seven honored by the Summit League for maintaining a 3.3 cumulative GPA while also participating in over 50 percent of their team’s matches throughout the season.  

