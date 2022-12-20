SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota Coyotes volleyball players Aimee Adams and Elizabeth Juhnke have been named to the Academic All-Summit League team announced by the league Tuesday.
The two Coyotes are part of the seven honored by the Summit League for maintaining a 3.3 cumulative GPA while also participating in over 50 percent of their team’s matches throughout the season.
Adams, a senior from Breda, Iowa, carries a 3.94 GPA in nursing while on the court she contributed 207 kills and 73 blocks. She helped lead the Coyotes to a historic season as they won the regular season title and the Summit League Tournament title in the same season for the first time.
Juhnke, a junior from Lakeville, Minnesota, carries a 3.78 GPA in finance and was named the Summit League Player of the Year for the first time. She led the nation in kills (677), points (757.5), and total attacks (1,673) while leading the league in kills per set (5.33) and attacks per set (13.17). Juhnke was also named the Summit League Tournament MVP for the third straight season.
South Dakota finished the season with a 29-4 overall record and captured its third-straight Summit League title and made its fourth NCAA tournament appearance in five seasons. The Coyotes made history as they won a set in the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history.
2022 Summit League Volleyball Academic All-League Team
Name
School
Yr.
Pos.
GPA
Major
Ali Hinze
North Dakota State
Jr.
OH
3.85
Business
Kelley Johnson**
North Dakota State
Sr.
S
4.00
Biological Sciences
Syra Tanchin
North Dakota State
Sr.
OH
3.80
Biological Sciences
Sami Clarkson***
Omaha
Sr.
S
4.00
Kinesiology
McKenna Ruch
Omaha
Jr.
MB
3.80
Kinesiology
Aimee Adams***
South Dakota
Sr.
OH
3.94
Nursing
Elizabeth Juhnke***
South Dakota
Jr.
OH
3.78
Finance
*Career Academic All-League honors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.