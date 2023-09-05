Bucks Stay Third In Polls
Yankton's Evan Serck finds some running room against the Spearfish defense during their football game on Friday at Yankton's Crane-Youngworth Field. Yankton remained third in both the coaches' and media polls for Class 11AA football, announced Tuesday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks remained third in both the media and coaches polls for South Dakota high school football. Both polls were announced on Tuesday.

Yankton (2-0) trails Pierre (2-0) and Tea Area (2-0) in both polls. The Bucks face Watertown (2-0), fourth in both polls, this week.

