The Yankton Bucks remained third in both the media and coaches polls for South Dakota high school football. Both polls were announced on Tuesday.
Yankton (2-0) trails Pierre (2-0) and Tea Area (2-0) in both polls. The Bucks face Watertown (2-0), fourth in both polls, this week.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— Sioux Falls Lincoln (2-0) is first in the Class 11AA poll. Defending champion Sioux Falls Jefferson (2-0) is second in the media poll, while O’Gorman (2-0) is second in the coaches’ poll.
— Dell Rapids (2-0) is first in both Class 11A polls. Dakota Valley (2-0) is fourth in both polls.
— Winner (3-0) is first in both Class 11B polls. Elk Point-Jefferson (2-1) is fourth in both polls.
— Parkston (3-0) is first in both Class 9AA polls after their rout of previous Class 9A top-ranked Wolsey-Wessington. Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy (3-0) received votes in both polls. Bon Homme (0-2) received a first place vote in the coaches’ poll.
— Class 9A is the one division where the two polls disagree on the top team. The media have Warner (2-0) first and Canistota (3-0) second, while the coaches have Canistota first and Warner second. Alcester-Hudson (3-0) is receiving votes in both polls.
— Faulkton Area (3-0) is the top team in both Class 9B polls. Avon (2-1) is fourth in the media poll and receiving votes in the coaches’ poll.
FOOTBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 5 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Lincoln (20) 2-0 111 1
2. Jefferson (3) 2-0 92 2
3. O’Gorman 2-0 68 3
4. Harrisburg 1-1 51 4
5. Washington 1-1 12 NR
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley (0-2) 11.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (22) 2-0 114 1
2. Tea Area (1) 2-0 83 2
3. Yankton 2-0 75 3
4. Watertown 2-0 48 4
5. Sturgis 2-0 17 RV
Receiving votes: Spearfish (1-1) 6, Brookings (0-2) 2.
Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (22) 2-0 114 1
2. West Central 2-0 86 2
3. Canton (1) 2-0 73 3
4. Dakota Valley 2-0 47 4
5. Lennox 2-0 22 RV
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian (0-2) 3.
Class 11B
1. Winner (22) 3-0 114 1
2. Sioux Valley (1) 3-0 93 3
3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-0 58 4
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-1 37 2
5. Hot Springs 3-0 28 5
Receiving votes: Deuel (3-0) 12, Tri-Valley (2-1) 3.
Class 9AA
1. Parkston (19) 3-0 111 1
2. Hamlin (3) 3-0 89 2
3. Howard (1) 2-1 64 3
4. Elkton-Lake Benton 3-0 46 4
5. Wall 2-1 26 5
Receiving votes: Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (3-0) 6, Stanley County (3-0) 3.
Class 9A
1. Warner (13) 2-0 103 2
2. Canistota (8) 3-0 96 3
3. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 2-1 64 1
4. Harding County/Bison 3-0 44 5
5. Philip 2-0 21 RV
Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson (3-0) 7, Gregory (0-2) 6, Castlewood (1-1) 2, Chester Area (2-1) 1, Lyman (3-0) 1.
Class 9B
1. Faulkton Area (23) 3-0 115 1
2. De Smet 2-1 89 2
3. Hitchcock-Tulare 2-1 59 4
4. Avon 2-1 27 3
5. Herreid/Selby Area 2-1 26 RV
Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney (2-1) 20, Dell Rapids St. Mary (1-2) 8, Potter County (2-1) 1.
SDFBCA POLL
CLASS 11AAA
1. S.F. Lincoln (17) 99 2-0
2. O’Gorman (3) 76 2-0
3. Sioux Falls Jefferson (2) 75 2-0
4. Harrisburg 43 1-1
5. Brandon Valley 30 0-2
RV: Sioux Falls Washington 4 (1-1)
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (21) 105 2-0
2. Tea 79 2-0
3. Yankton 61 2-0
4. Watertown 42 2-0
5. Sturgis 11 2-0
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central (0-2), Huron (0-2), Spearfish 5 (1-1)
CLASS 11A
1. Dell Rapids (20) 103 2-0
2. Canton (1) 66 2-0
3. West Central 62 2-0
4. Dakota Valley 41 2-0
5. Lennox 16 2-0
RECEIVING VOTES: Sioux Falls Christian 8 (0-2), Milbank 7 (2-0)
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (13) 77 3-0
2. Sioux Valley (3) 65 3-0
3. Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan (1) 45 3-0
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 27 2-1
5. Hot Springs 17 3-0
RECEIVING VOTES: Tri-Valley 13 (2-1), Deuel 6 (3-0), WWSSC 4 (2-0), Mount Vernon-Plankinton 1 (2-1)
CLASS 9AA
1. Parkston (22) 114 3-0
2. Hamlin (2) 88 3-0
3. Howard 48 2-1
4. Elkton-Lake Benton 40 3-0
5. Wall 27 2-1
RECEIVING VOTES: Hanson (2-1), Stanley County (3-0), Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (3-0), Bon Homme (0-2, 1 first place vote)
CLASS 9A
1. Canistota (15) 106 3-0
2. Warner (8) 97 2-0
3. Wolsey-Wessington (1) 42 2-1
4. Philip 36 2-0
5. Harding Co./Bison 30 3-0
RECEIVING VOTES: Gregory (0-2), Alcester-Hudson (3-0)
CLASS 9B
1. Faulkton Area (21) 113 3-0
2. De Smet (2) 93 2-1
3. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 48 2-1
4. Herreid/Selby Area 33 2-1
5. Corsica-Stickney 27 2-1
RECEIVING VOTES: Avon (2-1), Dell Rapids St. Mary (1-2), Potter Co. (2-1)
