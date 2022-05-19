From P&D Staff Reports
OMAHA, Neb. — Competitors from 12 area programs will begin competition in the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships, May 20 and 21 at Burke High School in Omaha.
Here is a look at area entries:
Class C
Crofton
The Crofton girls, who placed fifth as a team a year ago, qualified seven individual and one relay entry for state, with Rylie Arens, Kiera Altwine, Elizabeth Wortmann and Jordyn Arens running in the 3200 relay.
Jordyn Arens returns to defend her Class C state title in both the 1600 and 3200. Caitlin Guenther will compete in the triple jump and discus. Jayden Jordan will compete in the pole vault after tying for fourth a year ago. Ellie Tramp will compete in both hurdle races after placing fifth in the 300 hurdles a year ago.
The Warriors also send one boy to state, pole vaulter Mayson Ostermeyer. He placed fifth a year ago, and his season-best mark of 14-0 matches the winning height from 2021.
Hartington Cedar Catholic
The Cedar Catholic boys, who finished seventh at state a year ago, have nine individual and three relay entries in the Class C field, led by returning state 3200-meter champion Carson Noecker. Noecker is also qualified in the 1600, and event he placed second in a season ago, as well as in the 3200 relay.
Carson Arens will compete in the high jump and 800, as well as the 1600 and 3200 relays. He was eighth in the 800 in 2021.
Grant Arens will compete in the 400, as well as all three relays. Alex Kuehn will compete in the long jump and 400, as well as the 400 and 1600 relays. Brett Kleinschmidt will compete in the 100, as well as the 400 and 1600 relays.
Jaxson Bernecker will compete in the discus, an event he placed seventh in a season ago. Tyan Baller will compete in the 400 relay. Lukas Wortmann will compete in the 3200 relay.
The Trojans were fourth in the 3200 relay a year ago, with Carson Noecker and Carson Arens returning from that squad.
The Cedar girls also have nine individual and three relay entries for state.
Laney Kathol will compete in the 400 and 800, as well as the 1600 and 3200 relays. She was third in the 400 and fourth in the 800 a season ago. She also returns with Faith Christensen and Sophia Reifenrath as members of the Trojans’ third place 1600 relay.
Lauren Bernecker will compete in the 400-meter dash, as well as all three relays: 400, 1600 and 3200. Christensen and Reifenrath will each compete in the 100 and 200, as well as the 400 and 1600 relays. Grace Reifenrath will compete in the 100, as well as the 400 and 3200 relays.
Also for the Trojan girls, Lexi Eickhoff will compete in the shot put and Katelyn Arens will compete in the 3200 relay.
Hartington-Newcastle
The Wildcat boys have six individual and one relay entry, as the foursome of Bennet Sievers, Jake Pietz, Cole Rosener and Mayson McIntosh will run the 1600 relay.
Peitz will have a busy weekend, also competing in the 100, 200 and shot put. McIntosh is also in the 100-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles. Lane Heimes will compete in the pole vault for the Wildcats.
For the Wildcat girls, Jessica Opfer will compete in the 1600 and 3200. Mani Lange will compete in the pole vault.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
The Bears have a trio of boys entered, including junior Daniel Puppe in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Deagan Puppe, a Mount Marty commit, will defend his title in the 110 hurdles. Shane Benson will compete in the high jump.
Berniece McCorkindale qualified in the girls’ shot put.
Ponca
The Ponca boys have five individual and one relay entry, as the foursome of Dalton Lamprecht, Brody Taylor, Ethan Eifert and Brady Carnell — all sophomores — will run the 3200 relay.
Also for the Ponca boys, Eifert will run in the 100 and Lamprecht will compete in the triple jump. Taylor Korth will compete in both shot put and discus, while Matt Logue is qualified in the shot put.
The Ponca girls qualified the 400 relay, with Abbie Hrouda, Ellie McAfee, Julien Buckles and Gracen Evans — all juniors — competing. Also for Ponca, Evans is qualified in the high jump, Claire Burrell is qualified in the discus and Ellesyn Hrouda is qualified in the 1600.
Tri County Northeast
The Tri County Northeast girls have four individual and one relay entry. The Wolfpack foursome of Jordyn Carr, Brynn Schock, Bre Millard and Brianna Bousquet will run the 1600 relay. Carr, Schock and Bousquet were part of a TCN foursome that placed seventh a season ago.
Carr will also compete in the long jump, triple jump and 100-meter dash.
Bre Millard will competein the 300 hurdles.
For the TNC boys, Ty Krommenhoek will compete in the 110 hurdles.
Class D
Bloomfield
The Bloomfield boys have seven individual entries, as well as an entry in the 1600 relay. Jacob Smith, Layne Warrior, Casey Jeannoutot and Cody Bruegman will run the relay.
Bruegman and Warrior will also run in the 400-meter dash. Dalton Gieselman is entered in both the shot put and discus. Wylie Ziegler will compete in both the long jump and triple jump. Hudson Barger will compete in the pole vault.
Gieselman was seventh in the discus a year ago.
The Bloomfield girls have three athletes combining for seven events, hoping to build off an eighth place team finish a year ago. Alexandra Eisenhauer will run in the 100, 200 and 400. Christina Martinson will run in the 800 and 1600. Madison Abbenhaus will run in both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdle events.
Eisenhauer was third in both the 100 and 200 a year ago. Abbenhaus was fifth in the 100 hurdles a year ago.
Creighton
The Creighton boys have four boys entered in a combined eight events, including two athletes with three events each. Brody Eggers will compete in the triple jump, high jump and 400. Cade Hammer will compete in the long jump, triple jump and 200.
Also for the Bulldogs boys, Kyler Adams will compete in the 110 hurdles and Matthew Johnson will compete in the pole vault.
Johnson was sixth in the pole vault and Hammer was eighth in the triple jump a year ago.
For the Creighton girls, Maycee Zimmerer will compete in the pole vault.
Niobrara-Verdigre
The Cougar girls have four individual and a relay entry headed to state. The foursome of Summer Vesely, Billie Pritchett, Josilyn Miller and Bree Breithaupt will run the 400 relay.
Andrea Sucha will compete in three events at state, the triple jump, high jump and 100 hurdles. Sucha is the defending state champion in the high jump.
Michaela Ravenkamp will compete in the 3200 for the Cougars.
Randolph
The Cardinals have one busy athlete headed to state, as junior Bailey Beal will compete in three events: long jump, high jump and 100.
Wausa
The Wausa girls have seven individual and a relay entry headed to state. The Vikings’ foursome of Abrielle Nelson, Leah Bloomquist, Alexa Cunningham and Darla Nelson will compete in the 1600 relay. Abrielle Nelson and Bloomquist return from the Vikings’ third place finish a year ago.
Abrielle Nelson will compete in three individual events: 400-meter dash, and 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Darla Nelson will run the 1600 and 3200. Cunningham will also compete in the long jump. Taylor Alexander will compete in the discus.
Darla Nelson was third in the 3200 a year ago. Abrielle Nelson was sixth in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 100 hurdles a year ago.
The Viking boys have a pair of two-event qualifiers. Tyler Baue will compete in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle races. Addison Smith will run in both the 1600 and 3200.
Smith was second in the 1600 and third in the 3200 a year ago.Baue was third in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 110 hurdles.
Wynot
The Wynot girls qualified five individual events and all three relays for state, hoping to build off a seventh place finish a year ago.
The foursome of Kinsley Heimes, Karley Heimes, Myrah Sudbeck and Krystal Sudbeck will compete in both the 400 and 1600 relays. Karley Heimes, Allison Wieseler, Eliza Lange and Annika Heimes will run the 3200 relay.
The Blue Devils return all four members from the 2021 state champion 400 relay, as well as Kinslee Heimes, Myrah Sudbeck and Karley Heimes from the state champion 1600 relay. Karley Heimes, Wieseler and Annika Heimes return from a seventh place finish in the 3200 relay a year ago.
Karlee Heimes will also run the 800. Krystal Sudbeck will compete in the long jump and the 200. Lauren Haberman will compete in the discus. Kayla Pinkelman will compete in the 100 hurdles.
Krystal Sudbeck was sixth in the 200 a year ago.
The Blue Devil boys have five individual and two relay entries at state.
Chase Schroeder will run in both the 1600 and 3200 relays for Wynot. Dylan Heine, Korbin Guenther and Tyler Nicke will complete the 3200 relay. Jack Kuchta, Joseph Sudbeck and Charlie Schroeder will complete the 1600 relay.
Charlie Schroeder will also run in the 200 and 400, with Chase Schroeder running in the 800. Nicke will run in the 1600. Kuchta will compete in the triple jump.
Charlie Schroeder was second in the 400 a year ago.
