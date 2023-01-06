FOOTBALL
FCS CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, January 8
South Dakota St. vs. North Dakota St., 1 p.m.
FBS CHAMPIONSHIP
PLAYOFF SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Dec. 31
No. 1 Georgia 42, No. 4 Ohio St. 41
No. 3 TCU 51, No. 2 Michigan 45
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Monday, January 9 at Inglewood, Calif.
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 TCU, 6:30 p.m.
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Kruse’s Pro Shop 913
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Kruse’s Pro Shop 2636
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Pat King 257, Tim Dooley 248, Robin Holec 247, Terry Norton 247, Bob Doty 246
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Robin Holec 705, Austin Reich 698, Terry Norton 693, Jay Weaver 679, Tim Dooley 678
STANDINGS: Kruse’s Pro Shop 26, JR Sports Cards 20, Stockwell Engineers 18, JR’s Oasis 18, Manitou 15, Coca-Cola 12, Pin Bruisers 9, Plath Chiropractic 9, Horn Law Office 7
