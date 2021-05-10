RANDOLPH, Neb. — Pierce put four golfers in the top nine to claim team honors at the Randolph Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held on Monday in Randolph, Nebraska.
Pierce finished at 315, 18 strokes better than Hartington Cedar Catholic (333). Creighton (351), Randolph (381) and Crofton (383) rounded out the top five.
Cedar Catholic’s Riley Kuehn earned medalist honors with a 70, two strokes better than Creighton’s Braxton Brockhaus. Pierce’s Hunter Raabe (75) and Chaden Roth (76) finished third and fourth. Crofton’s Zach Weber, Creighton’s Gage Burns and Pierce’s Travis Emory each shot 81.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Pierce 315; 2, Hartington Cedar Catholic 333; 3, Creighton 351; 4, Randolph 381; 5, Crofton 383; 6, Wausa 387; 7, Hartington-Newcastle 393; 8, Wayne 431; 9, Bloomfield 456; 10, Randolph JV 457; 11, Elkhorn Valley 489
TOP 20: 1, Riley Kuehn, Cedar Catholic 70; 2, Braxton Brockhaus, Creighton 72; 3, Hunter Raabe, Pierce 75; 4, Chaden Roth, Pierce 76; 5, Zach Weber, Crofton 81; 6, Gage Burns, Creighton 81; 7, Travis Emory, Pierce 81; 8, Jon Nissen, Wausa 82; 9, Abram Scholting, Pierce 83; 10, Collyn Beal, Randolph 84; 11, Mack Kuehn, Cedar Catholic 86; 12, Cazden Christensen, Cedar Catholic 87; 13, Carsen Becker, Cedar Catholic 90; 14, Dayton Sudbeck, Hartington-Newcastle 90; 15, Tyler Wagner, Creighton 91; 16, Reece Morten, Hartington-Newcastle 92; 17, Jackson Hall, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 93; 18, Michael Vanness, Wausa 95; 19, Tyler Race, Pierce 96; 20, Tyson Junck, Randolph 96
West Central Inv.
HARTFORD — Sioux Falls Christian scored a 20-stroke victory in the West Central Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Monday at Central Valley Golf Course.
The Chargers finished at 379, beating out West Central (399) and Vermillion (414). Elk Point-Jefferson (425) and Dell Rapids (430) rounded out the first five.
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Christian 379, West Central 399, Vermillion 414, Elk Point-Jefferson 425, Dell Rapids 430, Madison 431, Canton 445, Chamberlain 449, Lennox 459, Tea Area 478, Dakota Valley 588
TOP 20: 1, Maiya Muller, Beresford 85; 2, Jordyn Driscoll, West Central 87; T3, Olivia Sorlie, Canton 91; T3, Dakotah Larson, West Central 91; T5, Olivia Olson, S.F. Christian 93; T5, Keva Burshiem, Flandreau 93; 7, Sydney Tis, S.F. Christian 94; 8, Alexis Cronk, Chamberlain 95; T9, Kate Dirksen, S.F. Christian 96; T9, Karly Doom, S.F. Christian 96; 11, Sami Schmidt, Dell Rapids 97; T12, Kensie Mulheron, Vermillion 99; T12, Eleni Sims, Madison 99; 14, Cecelia VanDenTop, S.F. Christian 101; T15, Megan Brady, Vermillion 102; T15, Sophia Johnson, Elk Point-Jefferson 102; T17, Abby Greenhoff, Dell Rapids 103; T17, Ashlee Sweeter, Lennox 103; T17, Lexi Squier, Dakota Valley 103; 20, Kaitlin Tracy, Vermillion 104
