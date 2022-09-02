OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Mount Marty University volleyball team suffered its first two setbacks of the season, dropping matches to Graceland and Clarke at the William Penn Tournament on Friday.
The Lancers, 3-2, finish the tournament today (Saturday), facing Hannibal-LaGrange at 11 a.m. and Trinity International at 1 p.m.
GRACELAND 3, MMU 2: Graceland held off Mount Marty 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 13-25, 15-11 on Friday.
Allison Long posted 12 kills, and Megan Janok and Arissa Carpenter each had nine tackles for Graceland. Janok also had 20 assists and 10 digs. Mary Kelly added 18 digs.
Alexis Kirkman and Julia Weber each had 11 kills for Mount Marty. Jadie DeLange had nine kills. Alex Ruth added seven kills.
Also for the Lancer offense, Erika Langloss posted 24 assists and Weber had 15 assists. Kirkman also had eight ace serves.
Defensively, Ivy Mines had 11 digs and Katelyn Chytka had 10 digs to lead the way. Aubrey Herbolsheimer added three assisted blocks.
CLARKE 3, MMU 1: Clarke downed Mount Marty 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23 on Friday.
No statistics were available at presstime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.