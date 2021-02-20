DES MOINES, Iowa – South Dakota women’s tennis earned a 5-2 dual victory over Colorado State on Saturday morning inside the Roger Knapp Tennis Center.
The Coyotes, now 2-2, won the doubles point to get the match started as Jana Lazarevic and Anna Marija Bukina teamed for a 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles and Natka Kmoskova and Habiba Aly earned a 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles.
South Dakota, then, captured four of the six singles matches in the victory.
Lazarevic, a senior, moved to 3-1 on the dual season with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Emily Luetschwager at No. 1 singles.
Aly, a senior, moved to 4-0 on the season with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Lou Regen at No. 2 singles.
Yulia Almiron Solano and Berta Girbau earned wins at No. 5 and No. 6 singles, respectively, to move to 2-2 on the season.
Almiron Solano downed Emma Corwin 6-4, 7-5 while Girbau won by the same score over Anastasiia Kotsyuba.
"What a great win for the program today," coach Brett Barnett said. "I am so proud of how we competed and fought on every court. We didn’t have ideal preparation the last two weeks for this match but the ladies wanted this and played great.
"Quite possibly the best doubles we’ve played in a long time today. We dictated every court and played our style. We had to work and close this out in singles but great efforts from everyone getting their matches done in two sets. We’ve got some small things to work on but we’re just getting started."
South Dakota will resume its season on March 9 at Abilene Christian.
