SEWARD, Neb. — Concordia scored five first-half goals on the way to an 8-1 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium.
For Concordia, 5-2 overall and 1-0 in GPAC play, Savannah Andrews scored four goals and Kierstynn Garner scored twice. Sierra Springer had a goal and two assists. Niah Kirchner also scored a goal. Kassidy Johnson added an assist for the Bulldogs.
