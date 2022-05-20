NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley avenged an early-season loss to Vermillion, downing the Tanagers 4-1 in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Vermillion had beaten Dakota Valley 5-3 on April 10.
Jake Pruchniak homered for Dakota Valley (11-2), driving in two. Isaac Bruns, Jaxon Hennies, Brendan Barnett, Garrett Anderson and Beau Pollema each had a hit in the win.
Willis Robertson had two of Vermillion’s (13-2) four hits. Jack Kratz doubled and Ben Burbach each had a hit for the Tanagers.
Brayden Major pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out eight, for the win. Jack Moskowitz took the loss.
Both teams begin post-season play next week.
Canton 13, Menno-Scotland 8
MENNO — Canton took control with a nine-run third inning and held on for a 13-8 victory over Menno-Scotland in club high school baseball action on Friday in Menno.
Cain Wallner and H Richmond each had two hits for Canton. Kadin Huyser, Ryland Meister and Corbin Winquist each had a hit.
Treyton Sayler went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI for Menno-Scotland. Kory Keppen and Brayden Sattler each had two hits. Tyrus Bietz doubled. Turner Nicholson and Kalen Maruska each had a hit for the Trappers.
Braxton Mulder picked up the win. Kadeyn Ulmer took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.