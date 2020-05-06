EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first story in our ‘Lost Season’ series, which documents how student-athletes adjusted to their senior seasons being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic
It was already set up to be an unlucky day.
Friday, March 13.
For those Mount Marty College softball players and coaches on the turfed field at Sertoma Park for a practice that day, a sense of impending doom loomed over their heads.
They just didn’t quite know the magnitude of what was coming.
Could the coronavirus — which had only just begun to start impacting sporting events across the country — seriously alter their season?
“In the back of our minds, everyone kind of knew it was it,” senior infielder Dani Lowe said. “I just remember being home and getting that call.
“It was a rough one.”
That prospect hung in the air like a black cloud that day. All the Lancers knew at the time was that the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) — in an announcement that same day — was suspending spring sports for two and a half weeks due to the ever-growing virus pandemic.
The Lancers were supposed to open their league schedule the following day in Sioux City, Iowa, but things came to a standstill.
“It was emotional,” fourth-year head coach Tate Bruckner said.
“Deep down, I just didn’t have a good feeling about it.”
Three days later, on Monday, March 16, official word came down: The NAIA announced that it was cancelling the spring sports seasons.
It was all over for the Lancers.
“It was definitely heart-breaking,” senior outfielder Paige Kramer said.
For any group of players and for any team, that kind of news was going to be hard to swallow, but it was especially tough to take for a Mount Marty program that had eyes on a potentially historic season.
The Lancers had a record of 9-7 before the season was canceled, which meant they would end with the program’s first-ever winning record.
Still, that was little consolation.
“I had it in my head, this was the year we were going to win the GPAC,” Lowe said. “We had a very talented group of players and coaches, and we were very determined.
“We had our eyes on the championship and getting to nationals.”
Not only was the news of the season’s cancellation the end of the road for the Lancers, it marked the end of the road for the seven seniors: Lowe, Kramer, Jade Long, Grace Helyer, Kylee Brulotte, Rylee Denomy and Makenzi Howard.
They didn’t know it at the time, but that March 13 practice was their final one in a Mount Marty uniform.
Helyer, though, wasn’t at that practice. She was home recovering from an illness — she joked that she was in quarantine before it became a regular occurrence.
“I was wishing I was there; that I would’ve been able to go out and do those last ones with my team,” Helyer said. “It was a huge bummer.”
So too was the idea that all of the offseason and preseason work wouldn’t produce results, according to Bruckner.
“We ask a lot of our players, and they put in so much time and energy to become the best players they can,” he said.
“To see all the hard work they put into this not get rewarded, it’s difficult as a coach to see them go through that.”
Rise Of The Lancers
They’re the originals.
Lowe and Kramer were incoming freshmen when Bruckner took the reins as Mount Marty’s head coach in January 2017. The duo had signed with a different coach, but has helped the new coach turn things around.
“I was coming to a program that wasn’t doing as well, so that was my main goal,” Lowe said. “I wanted to help this program to get to a high level.”
That’s precisely what has started to happen.
Mount Marty has reached the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) tournament the past two seasons after missing it by one game in Bruckner’s first season, and the team has improved its league record each year. A year ago, the Lancers set a school record with 21 victories and established numerous program records for offensive production.
By all indications, the Lancers were well on their way this year to a continued climb up the conference ladder.
Things have certainly changed in four years for Lowe and Kramer.
“It’s a totally different program,” Kramer said.
“When I was a freshman, people didn’t think much about Mount Marty softball, but now I feel like they at least know what we can do,” she added. “And now I think people know can make some noise.”
Each of the previous five seasons, Mount Marty has improved its GPAC record (from 4-16 in 2015 to 11-11 a year ago), and the Lancers felt like they had the pieces in place to take a significant jump this spring, according to Bruckner.
“This year was kind of our statement year,” he said.
Mount Marty returned three all-conference selections to its lineup (Howard first team, Denomy second team, Kramer honorable mention), and the Lancer offense was ranked in the top-10 nationally in five offensive categories when this season was cancelled.
“We’ll never really know what could’ve been,” Bruckner said.
From the moment last season ended, the Lancers began thinking about 2020 as a possible run toward a GPAC championship.
“It was a different atmosphere than we’ve had in the past,” Bruckner said. “This was a championship mindset every day. It was really fun to be around.”
A Second Chance
It’s there if you want it.
That was essentially what the NAIA told student-athletes in the same announcement that cancelled their spring seasons: You won’t lose a season of eligibility.
No spring sport student-athletes would be charged with a season of competition, which meant that any full-time athlete this spring would be awarded two additional semesters.
For seniors in particular, they could return for a fifth year if they wanted and if they could.
That presented a problem for most of the seven seniors on the MMC softball roster: They would be graduating this spring and had jobs lined up for the fall.
“It’s hard to know I have that opportunity, but it’s also time to put up the cleats and use what lessons we learned in life,” Lowe said.
Lowe accepted a third grade teaching position in the Huron School District, while Kramer accepted a kindergarten teaching position in Chamberlain. In Helyer’s case, she will be in the Radiology program at Sanford beginning in July, and will then become a nursing assistant after that.
In other words, they wouldn’t have been able to take advantage of that extra year if they wanted to.
Howard, though, is a different story. The senior utility specialist — and first team all-GPAC selection a year ago — announced on March 26 that she would be returning next spring.
“I wish we could have them all back next year, but at the end of the day, our ultimate goal is to prepare them for life,” Bruckner said.
Silver Lining?
Their softball journeys may have ended and they may have ventured different directions for the remainder of the spring semester, but the cancellation of the season didn’t exactly put an end to their relationships.
So says Kramer.
“Once the season was officially called off, it wasn’t like we stopped talking to each other,” she said. “It brought us closer together.”
As difficult as it may be to find any kind of silver lining out of the coronavirus pandemic and the lost season, it’s exactly that, the players and their coach all said.
If nothing else, it tightened their bonds.
“When you’re told it’s over, it really makes you appreciate everything you were given,” Lowe said.
It’s also an experience they all share; everyone is in the same boat.
“Even though we’re all struggling, it’s the same thing for everyone,” Helyer said. “As long as we come through it, we’ll become stronger.”
There’s also the idea that such a situation causes you to look at things differently. And that’s where Bruckner finds himself.
When you spend so much time focusing on and preparing for a season, and then get yourself into the routine of that season, you can lose sight of the steps in the journey, he said.
“Going forward, I’m going to enjoy the small things even more, and the time with our kids,” Bruckner said.
The sudden loss of the season threw that realization right in his face, he added.
“I’m going to enjoy every aspect of that grind,” Bruckner said. “I’m not going to rush things, and just step back and enjoy when we’re all together as a team.”
