The Canistota-Freeman Pride will head to Vermillion on Thursday looking to extend their stranglehold over Class 9A football to a third year. The Warner Monarchs will look to end that reign.
The Pride (10-1) and Monarchs (10-0) will clash in the 9A final, the third of three nine-man championships scheduled for Thursday’s opening day of the South Dakota Football Finals.
Canistota-Freeman has scored 46 points in the state finals each of the past two years, which has been good enough to beat Howard (2018) and Britton-Hecla (2019). This year, the Pride earned the finals spot by avenging their lone setback of the season with a12-7 victory at Howard.
Howard beat the Pride 16-14 in triple-overtime on Sept. 11.
“After we lost to Howard, these players decided they wanted to get back to the Dome,” said Pride head coach James Strang. “Their effort kept that hope in play.”
The Pride boast nine seniors, many of which have played key roles in the previous two title runs.
“When you win state and have seven starters back on offense, eight starters back on defense,” you know going in you’re going to be a very good team,” Warner head coach Kerwin Hoellein said of the Pride.
Offensively, Canistota-Freeman has relied on a solid line and a mix of weapons, Strang said. “Our offensive line has done a great job. They’ve done a great job of setting lanes, giving our backs an opportunity to break free.”
Senior quarterback Tyce Ortman has proven to be a solid dual threat, rushing for 1,011 yards and 20 touchdowns, and passing for 753 yards and 14 scores. He has completed just 45.3 percent of his passes, but he has just two interceptions in 106 attempts.
Isiah Robertson (760 yards, 11 TD) and Blake Anderson (268 yards, 6 TD) have also carried the load in the run game. Robertson (9-137, 2 TD) has also been a receiving threat out of the backfield, with Logan Katzer (15-238, 5 TD) and Collin Helma (10-187, 4 TD) providing a 1-2 receiving punch.
Tasked with keeping the Pride offense in check is a Warner defense that put up six shutouts in 10 games, and allowed just 72 points on the season.
“Our defense has been absolutely solid all season,” Hoellein said. “A lot of those points came in games our starters only played until halftime. The JV has given up the majority of those points.”
The Monarchs defense is anchored by linebacker Jackson McNeil (45 tackles, 1 INT), a four-year starter. Alex Braun (58 tackles), an all-state offensive lineman, flanks McNeil at the middle linebacker position. Ty Cramer (40 tackles) and Peyton Jung (33 tackles, 3 INT) handle the outside duties. Two-year starters Tanner Evans (27 tackles) and Easton Steinbach (33 tackles) man the defensive line, joined by junior Dawson Hanson (55 tackles).
“Our front seven is really solid,” Hoellein said. “Our leader on defense is our middle safety, Landon Leidholt (87 tackles, 2 INT). He’s a returning all-state safety and two-time Lake Region Conference Player of the Year that protects the middle of the football field.”
Chase Braun (20 tackles) has also played well in the secondary for the Monarchs, Hoellein noted.
The Cramer brothers — Ty and Hunter — have played a key role in the Warner offense.
Senior Ty Cramer has been the workhorse in the run game rushing for 1,208 yards and making eight catches for 77 yards, scoring a combined 20 touchdowns. Freshman Hunter Cramer has been a marksman at quarterback, completing 78 of 111 passes for 1,315 yards. Hunter has thrown just one interception on the season.
“Hunter has had a great year for us,” Hoellein said. “If you’d have told me coming in that we’d get that kind of production at quarterback, I’d have taken it.”
McNeil (357 yards), Hunter Cramer (269 yards) and Steinbach (253 yards) have been effective in the run game.
“Our fullback, Jackson McNeil, has started for four years. Ty Cramer has started for two years, and is the two-time Lake Region Conference Player of the Year,” Hoellein said. “We returned three of the five that started on the line a year ago, and two kids that stepped in and played a lot last year.”
Strang was impressed with what he saw of the Warner offense on video.
“They’ve got nice skill players,” he said. “Their offense runs a variety of fronts. They have a young quarterback that throws a nice ball.
“They’re a well-rounded team.”
The Canistota-Freeman defense has allowed just 70 points in 11 games, posting four shutouts.
The Pride boast a solid defensive front, led by Riley Heiberger (38 tackles, 4.5 TFL). A pair of players who grab headlines on offense also key the team’s defense, Strang said.
“Logan Katzer (41 tackles, 3 sacks, 8 TFL, 3 INT) has been key in our pass defense,” he said. “Tyce Ortman (48 tackles, 5.5 TFL) gets a lot of credit on offense, but he’s our leading tackler on defense. He has a nose for the ball.”
Anderson (35 tackles, 4.5 TFL), Clayton Smith (25 tackles, 10 TFL) and Cole Papendick (38 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 FR) have also helped the Pride apply pressure, as has Robertson (31 tackles, 4 INT).
For the Monarchs to end Canistota-Freeman’s reign and earn the program’s first-ever state title, they will need to have a plan and make it work, Hoellein said.
“It’s important for us to work hard to try to get the best game plan possible,” he said. “Hopefully we can execute it on Thursday.”
For the Pride, the key will continue to be focus.
“The big thing is being able to control our emotions,” Strang said. “There are a lot of ups and downs the entire day, then having to play the last game adds to it. Hopefully our experience will benefit us in that regard.”
Start time from the DakotaDome is 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on South Dakota Public Television.
