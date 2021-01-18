BASKETBALL

MONDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Tea Area 69, Garretson 37

West Central 62, Baltic 40

MONDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Clark/Willow Lake 59, Great Plains Lutheran 27

Dell Rapids St. Mary 54, Estelline/Hendricks 48

Tri-State, N.D. 69, Wilmot 55

West Central 58, Crofton, Neb. 53

MONDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Arlington 57, Raymond Central 45

Burwell 78, Palmer 39

Chase County 67, Sutherland 24

College View Academy 50, Lewiston 35

Hershey 69, Kimball 19

Humphrey St. Francis 78, Nebraska Christian 47

Johnson-Brock 38, Sterling 27

North Platte St. Patrick’s 69, Perkins County 32

O’Neill 68, Neligh-Oakdale 43

MONDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Arlington 45, Raymond Central 28

Bayard 70, Creek Valley 7

Cedar Bluffs 43, Boys Town 17

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Conestoga 26

Garden County 50, Potter-Dix 25

O’Neill 64, Neligh-Oakdale 28

Omaha Roncalli 43, Omaha Mercy 36

South Sioux City 53, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39

West Central, S.D. 58, Crofton 53

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.