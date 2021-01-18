BASKETBALL
MONDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Tea Area 69, Garretson 37
West Central 62, Baltic 40
MONDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Clark/Willow Lake 59, Great Plains Lutheran 27
Dell Rapids St. Mary 54, Estelline/Hendricks 48
Tri-State, N.D. 69, Wilmot 55
West Central 58, Crofton, Neb. 53
MONDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Arlington 57, Raymond Central 45
Burwell 78, Palmer 39
Chase County 67, Sutherland 24
College View Academy 50, Lewiston 35
Hershey 69, Kimball 19
Humphrey St. Francis 78, Nebraska Christian 47
Johnson-Brock 38, Sterling 27
North Platte St. Patrick’s 69, Perkins County 32
O’Neill 68, Neligh-Oakdale 43
MONDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Arlington 45, Raymond Central 28
Bayard 70, Creek Valley 7
Cedar Bluffs 43, Boys Town 17
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Conestoga 26
Garden County 50, Potter-Dix 25
O’Neill 64, Neligh-Oakdale 28
Omaha Roncalli 43, Omaha Mercy 36
South Sioux City 53, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39
West Central, S.D. 58, Crofton 53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.