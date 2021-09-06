Sioux Falls Jefferson outlasted Yankton 32-28 in Junior Varsity football action on Monday at Yankton’s Crane-Youngworth Field.
Lucas Kampshoff threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mount Marty offense. Austin Gobel had five catches for 95 yards and a score. Luke Bernatow finished with four catches for 80 yards and a score. Shaylor Platt rushed for 85 yards and two scores, and caught three passes for 20 yards. Tucker Gilmore added four catches for 65 yards.
Acey Marts led the Yankton defense with seven tackles. Keegan Holmstrom and Jace McCorkell each had six tackles.
Yankton, 1-2, travels to Sioux City East on Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.