NEW YORK CITY — Yankton High School junior Dylan Payer got his track season off to a fast start, competing at the Nike Indoor Nationals indoor meet this past weekend in New York City.
Payer competed in the “Emerging Elite” mile, finishing sixth in 4:21.81. He also finished 10th in the 1,500 (4:06.18) and 23rd in the 800 (1:59.28) in the “Emerging Elite” division.
