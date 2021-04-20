SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior Zack Anderson, senior Helen Falda, redshirt-junior Holly Gerberding and redshirt-freshman Hugo Morvan have swept the Summit League Track and Field athlete of the week awards. Both Anderson and Gerberding were named the Sioux City Relays MVPs last Friday.
Anderson broke a 26-year-old Sioux City Relays meet record in the high jump en route to being named the meet’s MVP. He cleared 7-0 ¼ (2.14m) at the meet. Anderson is just a week removed from his nation-leading jump of 7-5. The meet marked his third-straight win in the month of April.
A native of Parker, South Dakota, Anderson receives the honor for the second-straight week and the fifth time of his career.
Falda vaulted a personal best height of 14-6 (4.42m) to win the pole vault competition last Friday. The height moved her to third in the NCAA this spring. She sits just 3 ½ inches (.09m) away from the national leader. She won her second-straight competition last weekend.
Hailing from Torino, Italy, Falda snags the honor for the fourth time of her career.
Gerberding captured both the 400-meter hurdles and the long jump at the Sioux City Relays en route to winning the MVP award. She also clocked the fastest preliminary time in the 100-meter hurdles at the meet. Gerberding owns the fastest time in the Summit this spring for the 400 hurdles after clocking a personal best 1:01.95 on Friday.
A native of Sturgis, South Dakota, Gerberding earns the Summit weekly award for the first time in her career.
Morvan won the 110-meter hurdles at the Sioux City Relays in 14.45 seconds. He owns the second-fastest time in the Summit this spring with a clocking of 14.15 seconds. That time also ranks 73rd in the nation.
Hailing from Vannes, France, Morvan collects his second career Summit weekly honor.
South Dakota returns to action this week with the 111th Drake Relays in Des Moines from Thursday to Saturday. A limited squad will also compete at the USD Twilight on Wednesday at the Lillibridge Track Complex.
