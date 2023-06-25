Yankton Black Sox pitcher Tate Beste tossed a five-inning one-hitter as the Black Sox beat the Watertown Red Sox 8-0 for the championship of the Daryl Bernard Classic 16-under baseball tournament, Saturday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Jace Sedlacek and Gavin Johnson each had two hits for Yankton. Sam Gokie doubled. Beste, Easton Feser, Christian Weier and Brennen Gilmore each had a hit in the victory.
Yankton, 19-1, are back in action on June 29, hosting Sioux Falls East. Start time for the doubleheader is 5 p.m.
Brandon Valley 7, White Sox 1
Brandon Valley used a six-run fourth inning to claim a 7-1 victory over the Yankton White Sox in the Daryl Bernard Classic on Saturday.
Kaden Hunhoff and Aiden Mulder each had two hits for Yankton. Brett Taggart and Dylan Howe each had a hit.
Howe took the loss, striking out three in six innings of work.
The White Sox travel to Gayville-Volin on June 28.
The Yankton Black Sox finished 3-0 in pool play with a 6-0 shutout of the Renner Dukes on Saturday morning.
Tate Beste doubled and singled, and Easton Feser had two hits for Yankton. Jace Sedlacek doubled, and Beck Ryken and Christian Weier each had a hit in the victory.
Sam Gokie went the distance in the seven-inning contest, picking up the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.