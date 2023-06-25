Yankton Black Sox pitcher Tate Beste tossed a five-inning one-hitter as the Black Sox beat the Watertown Red Sox 8-0 for the championship of the Daryl Bernard Classic 16-under baseball tournament, Saturday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

Jace Sedlacek and Gavin Johnson each had two hits for Yankton. Sam Gokie doubled. Beste, Easton Feser, Christian Weier and Brennen Gilmore each had a hit in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.