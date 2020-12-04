BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Gabe Lauck led Bloomfield to their first win of the season, defeating Tri County Northeast 35-32 Friday night in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Lauck tallied a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds for Bloomfield (1-1). Dalton Gieselman added six points.
Anthony Isom led Tri County Northeast (0-1) with 10 points. Steven Sullivan added seven points.
Bloomfield’s next game is at home against Winside on Dec. 11. Tri County Northeast travels to Cedar Bluffs Monday.
TRI COUNTY NORTHEAST (0-1) 8 11 11 2 —32
BLOOMFIELD (1-1) 9 6 11 9 —35
