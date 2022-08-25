HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle won the boys’ title and finished second in the girls’ division of its home cross country invitational, Thursday at the Hartington Community Complex.
The Hartington-Newcastle boys finished with 47 points, edging Battle Creek (48) and Osmond (49) in a close team race. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (81) was fourth.
Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker ran away with individual honors, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 15:46.30. Winnebago’s Dyami Berridge (18:10.40) was second, followed by Battle Creek’s Jaxon Kilmurry (18:30.20) and Pender’s Gannon Walsh (18:39.80).
Homer put three runners in the top five to win the girls’ team title, 22 to 35 over Hartington-Newcastle. Neligh-Oakdale (43) was third, followed by Battle Creek (44).
Homer’s Lilly Harris won the 5,000-meter race in 22:58.90, beating out Battle Creek’s Afftynn Stusse (23:39.60) and Hartington-Newcastle’s Ava Noecker (23:53.70). Homer’s Jovee Valentin (24:32.90) and Ali Albrecht (24:52.50) were fourth and fifth.
TEAM SCORES: Hartington-Newcastle 47, Battle Creek 48, Osmond 49, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 81, Homer 95, Hartington-Newcastle JV 103, Pender 106, Plainview 111, Creighton 136, Winnebago 160, Homer JV 195
TOP 15: 1, Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle 15:46.3; 2, Dymani Berridge, Winnebago 18:10.4; 3, Jaxon Kilmurry, Battle Creek 18:30.2; 4, Gannon Walsh, Pender 18:39.8; 5, Brody Taylor, Ponca 19:08.9; 6, Kyler Mosel, Plainview 19:52.2; 7, Robert Aschoff, Osmond 20:03.8; 8, Dominic True, Osmond 20:04.7; 9, Cole Rosener, Hartington-Newcastle 20:12.6; 10, Parker Clausen, Battle Creek 20:13.8; 11, Carter Korth, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20:17.7; 12, Tyler Olson, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20:30.7; 13, Conner Rohrer, Creighton 20:42.2; 14, Jaxson Hassler, Battle Creek 20:47.0; 15, Karter Johnson, Osmond 21:06.2
TEAM SCORES: Homer 22, Hartington-Newcastle 35, Neligh-Oakdale 43, Battle Creek 44, Homer JV 83
TOP 15: 1, Lilly Harris, Homer 22:58.9; 2, Afftynn Stusse, Battle Creek 23:39.6; 3, Ava Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle 23:53.7; 4, Jovee Valentin, Homer 24:32.90; 5, Ali Albrecht, Homer 24:52.5; 6, Tressa Bigbear, Winnebago 24:54.1; 7, Luci Koinzan, Neligh-Oakdale 25:22.9; 8, Lynae Koinzan, Neligh-Oakdale 25:27.9; 9, Shilo Shabram, Neligh-Oakdale 25:40.2; 10, Carmen Buschkamp, Hartington-Newcastle 25:47.0; 11, Isabel Rolfes, Hartington-Newcastle 25:56.1; 12, Maggie Bishop, Battle Creek 26:00.1; 13, Keli Aschoff, Osmond 26:08.5; 14, Alyssa Petersen, Homer 26:09.2; 15, Claire Rolfes, Hartington-Newcastle 26:17.2
