Several area teams were represented as the Lewis & Clark Conference announced its boys’ basketball all-conference honors.
Allen led the Central division with three all-league picks, with Hartington-Newcastle boasting two and Wynot getting one. In the East Division, Ponca and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge each had two all-conference selections. Randolph had two all-conference picks in the West Division, with Creighton and Bloomfield each garnering one.
Here is the complete all-Lewis & Clark List:
EAST DIVISION
ALL-CONFERENCE: Carter Kingsbury, Ponca; Noah Schutte, LCC; Ty Erwin, LCC; Blake Brown, Wakefield; Brandon Kneifl, Ponca; Caleb Kearns, Homer; Ed Payer, Winnebago; Justin Erb, Wakefield
HONORABLE MENTION: Nolan Belt, Emerson-Hubbard; Cayden Phillips, Ponca; Duran Blackfish, Winnebago; Cael Hartung, LCC; Evan Haisch, LCC; Scott Kearns, Homer; Landon Gilster, Homer; Gabe Peitz, Wakefield
CENTRAL DIVISION
ALL-CONFERENCE: Shaye Morten, Hartington-Newcast;e Tyrell McCauley, Walthill; Sam Harms, Hartington-Newcastle; Brogan Jones, Allen; Anthony Haberman, Wynot; Lukas Oswald, Allen; Jalen Merrick, Walthill; Noah Carr, Allen
HONORABLE MENTION: Peyton Wieseler, Wynot; Matthew Meisenheimer, Hartington-Newcastle; Brody Meis, Winside; Kellen Whiteeyes, Walthill; Josh Grone, Allen
WEST DIVISION
ALL-CONFERENCE: Keaton Timmerman, Osmond; Carter Schnoor, Randolph; Braden Eisenhauer, Bloomfield; Graysen Schultze, Osmond; John Mitchell, Creighton; Keaton Backhaus, Randolph; John Schlote, Plainview; Brendan Rasmussen, Plainview
HONORABLE MENTION: Aaron Chishiba, Osmond; Justus Maertins, Osmond; Jaxson Claussen, Wausa; Jameson Svehla, Randolph; Conner Hammer, Creighton; Gabe Lauck, Bloomfield
