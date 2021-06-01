Sioux Falls East earned a pair of four-run victories over Yankton Post 12 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Sioux Falls East scored all nine of its runs in the sixth inning of a 9-5 victory.
Jackson Boe went 3-for-4 with a double for East. Aidan Beck doubled and singled. Ryne Hammerstrom and Grant Graber each had two hits. Ty Schafer, Garren Heinert, Nate Sprenkle, Myles Rees and Nick Lounsbery each had a hit.
For Yankton, Carson Haak went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lead the way. Cody Oswald had a pair of hits. Drew Ryken had a double and two RBI. Mac Ryken added a hit.
Myles Rees pitched 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out five, for the win. Joe Gokie took the loss, also in relief.
In the nightcap, Ryne Hammerstrom tossed three-hit shutout as East blanked Yankton 4-0.
Sprenkle and Jackson Boe each had a double and two RBI for East. Graber, Schaefer, Heinert, Beck, Rees and Gage Sharping each had a hit.
Haak, Drew Ryken and Tony McGlone each had a hit for Yankton.
Tristan Redman took the loss, with Haak striking out two in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Yankton hosts the Kyle Mueller Memorial First Dakota Classic, beginning on Friday. Post 12 is in the Yankton pool on Friday and Saturday.
Juniors
Brandon Valley 10-2, Yankton 7-3
BRANDON — Yankton bounced back from an opening loss to claim a split with Brandon Valley in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Tuesday.
Yankton rallied late to claim the nightcap 3-2.
Luke Bernatow, Jack Halstad, Keegan Holmstrom, Lucas Kampshoff, Garrett Nelson, John Rye and Josh Sheldon each had a hit for Yankton.
Nelson picked up the win, striking out five.
Brandon Valley claimed the opener 10-7.
Michael Mors went 3-for-4 with three runs scored for Yankton. Kampshoff had two hits. Cooper Grotenhuis and Nelson each doubled. Halstad, Jacob Larson and Sheldon each had a hit.
Sheldon took the loss in relief.
Yankton plays in the Kyle Mueller Memorial First Dakota Classic, beginning on Friday. Yankton is in the Crofton pool on Friday and Saturday.
Wayne 7, Hartington 2
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne rallied from an early deficit to top Hartington 7-2 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Tuesday.
Carson Arens, Tyan Baller, Weston Heine, Brett Kleinschmit and Jay Steffen each had a hit for Hartington.
Keaton Steffen took the loss, striking out three in three innings of work.
Hartington, 2-1, hosts Wakefield on Wednesday.
Youth
S.F. West 9-2, Yankton Greysox 8-15
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Greysox bounced back from an opening game setback with a 15-2 rout of Sioux Falls West in the nightcap of a youth baseball doubleheader on Tuesday.
Liam Villanueva went 2-for-2 with two RBI and three runs scored for Yankton. Brett Taggart doubled, scoring twice. Ethan Carlson also had a hit and two runs scored. Dylan Howe, Boston Frick, Cale Haselhorst and Nathan Barnes each had a hit. Eli Anderson scored twice in the win.
Hunter Seiler doubled for West.
Taggart went the distance in the three-inning contest for the win, striking out four. Collin Boyle took the loss.
In the opener, Sioux Falls West scored four runs in the final innings to claim a 9-8 victory.
Asher Shaw doubled and singled, and Sam Kogel had two hits for West.
Carlson went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Taggart went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Noah Hansen doubled and singled. Jack Brandt and Howe each had two hits. Villanueva had a double and two RBI. Haselhorst had a hit and two RBI. Jolten Reimnitz, Barnes and Aidan Mulder each had a hit.
Anderson took the loss in relief. Carlson started, striking out five in his four innings of work.
The Greysox play in the Mitchell Tournament this weekend.
