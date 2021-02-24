VERMILLION — In his second season at the helm of the South Dakota football program, Bob Nielson marched his team into the FCS playoffs for the first time and then into the second round.
That was in 2017.
Two seasons have elapsed since that historic run for the Coyotes, and their combined record in that span is 9-14 and 7-9 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
With those numbers in mind, what is the next step for USD?
“We want to be a team that competes for a championship year in and year out,” said Nielson, who will enter his fifth season when the Coyotes take the field in Saturday’s opener at Illinois State.
Since that 8-5 campaign during the 2017 playoff season, USD has gone 4-7 and 5-7, but the Coyotes are confident they can that next step forward this spring based on the experience they have returning.
They bring back 10 starters on offense (including five guys on the line) and a handful more on defense (including four linebackers), as well as their punter, kicker and long snapper.
The combination of that experience and the extra time to build chemistry due to the coronavirus pandemic moving the 2020 fall season to this spring, the Coyotes are especially optimistic.
“I definitely know we have the pieces to take the next step, it’s within ourselves to get better every day,” said senior safety Elijah Reed, one of five team captains.
“The team we’re around, we encourage each other and try to be there for our team, so we definitely want to take that next step.”
There was one significant question mark for USD coming into the season and it involved a battle for the starting quarterback job. The Coyotes have six quarterbacks on the roster, and Nielson said he and his staff were planning to name a starter by the end of this week.
While it’s certainly a difficult position to throw someone new into, the Coyotes are in a situation where the delayed season has allowed all six of the quarterbacks additional time with the receivers and backs in practice — both last fall and this spring.
There’s also the fact that USD returns so many of its offensive skill playmakers that the pressure on the quarterback will be alleviated, according to Nielson.
“It’s going to make the transition for a new quarterback much easier,” he said.
Although USD’s offense averaged 30 points and 434 yards per game during the 2019 season, its defense surrendered 32 points and 460 yards. The Coyotes will now enter the second season under defensive coordinator Travis Johansen, and Nielson made clear that side of the ball is much improved.
“Watching us practice here in the last three weeks and watching us in practice a year ago is night and day different,” Nielson said.
The Coyotes graduated two standouts on the defensive line, but return their next six players up front. They are particularly deep at linebacker, with four returning starters, and they also return two starters in the secondary.
It’s based on the experience coming back on both sides of the ball that the Coyotes are feeling like they can take that next step in the program’s progression.
“There’s no reason we can’t compete with anyone across the country, it’s just a matter of going out and doing it,” senior linebacker Jack Cochrane said.
“The thing with our conference, if you don’t play your best, it’s going to be a tough game.”
And the Coyotes have discovered that first-hand.
Since joining the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2012, USD has a record of 20-44 and has never won more than four league games in a season — the Coyotes were 4-4 in the Valley during that 2017 playoff season.
“We’ve had some big wins, but we haven’t played at a consistent enough level to contend for a conference championship,” Nielson said. “That’s got to be the next step for us.
“Our guys understand that and they believe we can get there as a program, and are working toward that as we head into this season.”
The Coyotes will open the season Feb. 27 at Illinois State and will play their first game at the renovated DakotaDome in week three on March 13 against Missouri State.
