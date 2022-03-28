VERMILLION – As the dust settles on a Sweet 16 run, the South Dakota Coyote women’s basketball team is also putting a wraps on what could go down as the greatest four year stretch in program history.
Three Summit League Titles. Four NCAA Tournament bids. A Sweet 16 appearance. What a journey it has been.
Four years ago, sophomores Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable were joined by a transfer from New Mexico in Hannah Sjerven and freshman Regan Sankey on a strong, deep Coyote roster. Now, four years later, that same group has taken a Coyote team where it has never been.
A Sweet 16 run is something to be celebrated and honored, but for the four seniors, three of which who came back for an extra year, it was about more than that. It was one more shot at making history.
“It was an incredible run for us and it look a lot of preparation and toughness,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “It takes years of preparation to get to this point, and for our four seniors, they read a book this summer and that book was legacy and they left a legacy at the University of South Dakota that is second to none.”
Lamb joked at the preseason media day that the team hadn’t won a national championship yet when she was asked about what this team hasn’t done. And while USD fell short of that by falling in the Sweet 16, their point was made. The Coyotes made waves nationally with their run, never trailing in the first two rounds of the tournament.
Lamb, Sjerven, Korngable and Sankey led this team throughout the year. What this group meant to the program can’t be understated.
“To all their accomplishments, that’s great, they’re great basketball players,” Plitzuweit said. “But the bottom line is they’re incredible human beings.”
There is a generation of young girls in Vermillion, in South Dakota, that are inspired to be great basketball players due to the impact that the four seniors, and the graduates before them, that have left an impact far beyond statistics or playing on a court.
These athletes make an impact through things like Coach P’s Pack, community service work, and when young girls basketball players in the state look up to someone, well, the Coyote women just hope they have shown the kind of people they are.
“Just knowing what goes into getting yourself and your team here,” Sjerven said. “It’s not one or two players, it’s not just the coaches. It’s a whole community. I hope people remember how we were able to create that (community) and it wasn’t just us. (The community) keeps showing up for women’s basketball.”
While the Coyotes continue to carry the pride that comes with wearing “South Dakota” across their chest, the four seniors that will be leaving this program are leaving an impact beyond themselves. The next generation of Coyotes learned how to be great players, leaders and community members, and one can point to the great leaders of these historic South Dakota Coyotes as a reason why.
