MITCHELL — The announced start time for the Dakota Wesleyan Invitational high school track and field meet, March 16 in Mitchell, as changed.
The meet will now start at noon at the DWU/Avera Sports and Wellness Complex. Yankton High School is one of the teams scheduled to participate in the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.