The South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association has announced the Academic All-State honorees for the 2020 track and field season.

To be honored, a senior student-athlete or manager must have participated for at least three seasons, have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale, and be nominated by his or her head coach.

Here is the list of area honorees:

YANKTON: Jaiden Boomsma, Lauren Eidness, Sadie Fedders, Samuel Herrboldt, Alex Irwin, Thomas LaFave, Kyler Lillie, Hannah Muth, Kelsey Oswald, Gabrielle Pietila, Brooke Solomon, Jakob Strom, Mason Welker, Payton Wolfgram, Madison Wuebben, Dylan Yaggie

ALCESTER-HUDSON: Elizabeth Hallaway

ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN: Isabel Pheifer

BERESFORD: Gavin Bautista, Brad Christensen, Alex Docken, Audrey Doeden, Kylie Dressen, Molly Ebert, Jaycee Fischer, Kennedy Goblirsch, Jackson Heiberger, Wil Kuiper

BON HOMME: Wes Brandt, Levi Cahoy, Josh Crownover, Riley Hellmann, Nate Scieszinski

CENTERVILLE: Blake Johnson

ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Katelyn Chytka, Carlie Corder, Kenna Curry, Calli Davis, Robin Stark

ETHAN-PARKSTON: Austin Bartelt, Hanna Braley, Braden Bruening, Brady Hawkins

FREEMAN: Sydney Jensen, Isabel Sayler

GAYVILLE-VOLIN: Olivia Petrik, Sally Quatier

IRENE-WAKONDA: Abbey Emmick, Alison Logue, Cal Lucas, Malloy O’Malley, Gavin Spurrell, Tate VanBeek

MENNO: Joe Grassmid, Avery Handel, Grant Handel

VERMILLION: Lexi Saunders, Brock Voss

VIBORG-HURLEY: Shane Andersen, Ethan Engen, Carter Jahnig

WAGNER: Rose Eitemiller

