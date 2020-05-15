The South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association has announced the Academic All-State honorees for the 2020 track and field season.
To be honored, a senior student-athlete or manager must have participated for at least three seasons, have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale, and be nominated by his or her head coach.
Here is the list of area honorees:
YANKTON: Jaiden Boomsma, Lauren Eidness, Sadie Fedders, Samuel Herrboldt, Alex Irwin, Thomas LaFave, Kyler Lillie, Hannah Muth, Kelsey Oswald, Gabrielle Pietila, Brooke Solomon, Jakob Strom, Mason Welker, Payton Wolfgram, Madison Wuebben, Dylan Yaggie
ALCESTER-HUDSON: Elizabeth Hallaway
ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN: Isabel Pheifer
BERESFORD: Gavin Bautista, Brad Christensen, Alex Docken, Audrey Doeden, Kylie Dressen, Molly Ebert, Jaycee Fischer, Kennedy Goblirsch, Jackson Heiberger, Wil Kuiper
BON HOMME: Wes Brandt, Levi Cahoy, Josh Crownover, Riley Hellmann, Nate Scieszinski
CENTERVILLE: Blake Johnson
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Katelyn Chytka, Carlie Corder, Kenna Curry, Calli Davis, Robin Stark
ETHAN-PARKSTON: Austin Bartelt, Hanna Braley, Braden Bruening, Brady Hawkins
FREEMAN: Sydney Jensen, Isabel Sayler
GAYVILLE-VOLIN: Olivia Petrik, Sally Quatier
IRENE-WAKONDA: Abbey Emmick, Alison Logue, Cal Lucas, Malloy O’Malley, Gavin Spurrell, Tate VanBeek
MENNO: Joe Grassmid, Avery Handel, Grant Handel
VERMILLION: Lexi Saunders, Brock Voss
VIBORG-HURLEY: Shane Andersen, Ethan Engen, Carter Jahnig
WAGNER: Rose Eitemiller
