While the 2023 Yankton Bucks have put in the time and dedication it takes to be successful on the football field, Brady Muth understands the players want to make most of what may only be a few opportunities to take the field as varsity contributors on the team.
“If you think about the bottleneck of pressure and energy that creates in a game one situation, it’s powerful stuff,” Muth said. “We’re hoping it carries from game to game.”
With the physicality Yankton displayed in its season-opening 42-0 victory against Mitchell, especially in the trenches, the Bucks showed potential to carry that energy into future games.
“Every single week we train to be more physical,” said Bucks lineman Ryker Freng, who primarily plays defense but saw snaps on the offensive line as well Friday.
Muth mentioned Freng as a player who exemplifies the traits of physicality and nastiness.
“We can have a team identity and be physical and nasty all we want, but it takes ‘nasty’ individuals to want to be that guy,” Muth said. “Ryker is a good example of that. A lot of guys on our line are physical, nasty guys on the football field. They’re complete gentlemen everywhere else.”
Freng understands the importance of winning the battle in the trenches during a football game.
“(Offensive coordinator Terry) Huber likes to talk about how the line is the ‘fist’ of the team,” Freng said. “It’s the same with defense, too. (The trenches) are where the plays happen. The bond between the linemen on both sides of the ball shows when it comes to game time.”
Yankton showed an ability to stop the run, holding Mitchell to 44 yards rushing on 24 carries (1.83 YPC average).
“Our front four (defensive linemen) were locked in and made a wall,” Freng said. “They had to go around every time and we’d be there waiting for them.”
Freng took snaps on the offensive line as well against Mitchell. He mentioned how practice reps helped him in the game.
Bucks offensive lineman Lucas Cordell thought the line showed cohesiveness but added there is room for improvement. Muth added that Cordell graded out well in the victory.
“He is the prototypical offensive lineman in the 21st century,” Muth said. “He’s got long arms, great feet. He’s worked hard at becoming a stronger athlete. You could see that on the field Friday. One component with Lucas that was maybe holding him back (in the past) was that he just hadn’t developed physically yet. He did over the offseason.”
In the preseason, Muth mentioned how excited he was to see both Freng and Cordell play after sustaining injuries at different points last season. Freng believes he is a “better (player) than I have ever been” after suffering MCL injuries in both legs.
“Watching everyone else improve motivated me,” Freng said. “It made me step up my game since I had an injury. I needed to better myself in the weight room in the offseason.”
Cordell enjoyed blocking for running backs Shaylor Platt and Evan Serck as the Bucks rushed for 284 yards against Mitchell. He enjoys the two backs’ different style of running.
“Shaylor is more, ‘I’m going to hit you hard and run right through you,’ (while) Evan is more ‘I’m going to take the hole and see how far I can get without getting hit,’” Cordell said.
The Bucks look to win the battle in the trenches against the Spearfish Spartans. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.