Lucas Cordell
Yankton Bucks offensive lineman Lucas Cordell takes instructions from coach Brady Hale during practice Wednesday at Williams Field.

 Eric Bean/P&D

While the 2023 Yankton Bucks have put in the time and dedication it takes to be successful on the football field, Brady Muth understands the players want to make most of what may only be a few opportunities to take the field as varsity contributors on the team.

“If you think about the bottleneck of pressure and energy that creates in a game one situation, it’s powerful stuff,” Muth said. “We’re hoping it carries from game to game.”

