Yankton High School will hold its winter sports kickoff on Monday, Nov. 21, at 5:45 p.m. at the YHS Commons. The public is invited to attend.
There will be a complimentary meal, sponsored by South Dakota Army National Guard, Chesterman’s Bottling Company and Culligan. Coaches from YHS winter sports will speak at the event, beginning at approximately 6 p.m.
