SIOUX FALLS — A.J. Akot finished with 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Sioux Falls Washington past Yankton 46-41 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Gage Gasca posted 10 points and eight rebounds for Washington, which had a 33-25 edge on the boards against Yankton. Zacharic Sheppard posted nine points and eight rebounds, and Mandalla Mohamed added nine points in the victory.
Michael Mors led Yankton (13-5) with 12 points. Drew Ryken and Rugby Ryken each had nine points, with Rugby posting seven rebounds and four assists for the Bucks.
After playing to a 19-19 tie at the half, Washington took control with a 16-9 edge in the third quarter. The Bucks made a run in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors were able to hold off Yankton.
“I thought our guys competed well, played hard. We did a good job defensively,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “We didn’t play well offensively. Give Washington credit. Their zone defense and their size, even the way they closed out on our shooters, bothered us.”
Yankton forced 21 turnovers in the contest, 14 more than they committed.
“Both teams played good defense. It was one of those grind-it-out games,” Haynes aid. “It was a good game for us. Obviously we’re disappointed in the final result, but hopefully we’ll draw some lessons from tonight.”
Yankton finishes the regular season with back-to-back home games, Spearfish on Friday and Sturgis on Saturday.
“Hopefully we can play this weekend,” Haynes said, referring to the poor weather conditions that began hitting the state on Tuesday. “These are the last two home games for our seniors, who we are honoring on Friday. This is a special group of seniors.”
Washington won the JV game 67-40. For Yankton, Tucker Gilmore scored 14 points. Carson Ness added 11 points.
The Warriors claimed the sophomore game 60-51. For Yankton, Matthew Sheldon scored 15 points to lead the way. Ness had 12 points and Cohen Zahrbock added 11 points for the Bucks.
Washington the freshmen ‘A’ game 78-52. Beck Ryken and Tate Beste each scored 16 points for Yankton.
The Warriors also won the freshmen ‘B’ game 83-52. For Yankton, Jake Bivens and Sam Gokie each scored 13 points. Talan Kenney added 12 points.
