SIOUX FALLS — A.J. Akot finished with 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Sioux Falls Washington past Yankton 46-41 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.

Gage Gasca posted 10 points and eight rebounds for Washington, which had a 33-25 edge on the boards against Yankton. Zacharic Sheppard posted nine points and eight rebounds, and Mandalla Mohamed added nine points in the victory.

