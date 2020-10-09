FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Aberdeen Central 35, Rapid City Stevens 0
Alcester-Hudson 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 36
Baltic 34, Parker 28
Belle Fourche 31, Spearfish 6
Bridgewater-Emery 41, Garretson 9
Brookings 21, Pierre 14
Canistota-Freeman 48, Bon Homme 8
Canton 34, Tri-Valley 14
Castlewood 55, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Chester 53, Britton-Hecla 6
Clark/Willow Lake 50, Dakota Hills 8
Custer 42, Lead-Deadwood 0
Dakota Valley 38, Lennox 21
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, McCook Central/Montrose 44
Faith 60, Hill City 6
Faulkton 58, Sully Buttes 50, 2OT
Florence/Henry 50, Waverly-South Shore 0
Gayville-Volin 56, Centerville 6
Hamlin 36, Arlington/Lake Preston 6
Harding County 58, Newell 6
Harrisburg 46, Sioux Falls Lincoln 42
Herreid/Selby Area 34, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 16
Hitchcock-Tulare 34, Potter County 14
Howard 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 18
Irene-Wakonda 33, Avon 26
Kadoka Area 23, Philip 6
Kimball/White Lake 28, Burke 22
Langford 48, Estelline/Hendricks 6
Lemmon/McIntosh 62, Dupree 12
Lyman 28, New Underwood 0
Mobridge-Pollock 48, Redfield 6
North Border 28, Northwestern 8
O Gorman 31, Watertown 29
Platte-Geddes 42, Gregory 6
Rapid City Christian 80, Bison 0
Sioux Valley 42, Beresford 20
Sisseton 48, Aberdeen Roncalli 26
St. Thomas More 45, Douglas 18
Sturgis Brown 42, Mitchell 20
Tea Area 30, Sioux Falls Christian 9
Viborg-Hurley 34, Hanson 26
Wall 50, Jones County/White River 0
Webster 12, Flandreau 6
West Central 33, Madison 14
Winner 50, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
Wolsey-Wessington 46, Colome 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 19, Chamberlain 0
Yankton 44, Huron 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Sioux Falls Roosevelt vs. Rapid City Central, ccd.
Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press
FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Allen 81, Walthill 12
Ansley-Litchfield 44, South Loup 8
Aquinas 42, David City 7
Arapahoe 58, Bertrand 40
Archbishop Bergan 63, Tekamah-Herman 0
Arlington 22, Fort Calhoun 3
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Wahoo 22
Auburn 56, Nebraska City 15
Aurora 55, Hastings 34
Axtell 50, Maywood-Hayes Center 8
Battle Creek 54, O'Neill 13
Beatrice 33, Seward 28
Bellevue West 42, Millard West 7
Bennington 42, Elkhorn 34
Bishop Neumann 19, Lincoln Lutheran 7
Blair 54, Omaha Gross Catholic 14
Boys Town 33, Douglas County West 6
Bridgeport 20, Valentine 0
Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 14
Central Valley 25, Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa 16
Chadron 30, Alliance 20
Clarkson/Leigh 22, Wisner-Pilger 20
Columbus 34, Lincoln Pius X 24
Columbus Lakeview 42, North Bend Central 21
Columbus Scotus 55, Schuyler 15
Cozad 38, Minden 15
Creek Valley 64, Arthur County 32
Creighton 50, Summerland 14
Cross County 62, East Butler 42
Deshler 53, Lewiston 19
Doniphan-Trumbull 36, Sandy Creek 0
Dorchester 70, Heartland Lutheran 19
Elkhorn North 34, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14
Elkhorn South 35, Gretna 10
Elkhorn Valley 46, Hartington-Newcastle 18
Elm Creek 55, Alma 20
Elmwood-Murdock 56, Conestoga 8
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 38, Heartland 28
Fillmore Central 28, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 6
Gibbon 35, Centura 14
Gothenburg 36, Sidney 7
Grand Island Central Catholic 36, Hastings St. Cecilia 0
Harvard 67, Elba 7
Hemingford 56, Bayard 34
Hitchcock County 56, Maxwell 6
Homer 58, Randolph 20
Howells/Dodge 36, Guardian Angels 16
Humphrey St. Francis 44, CWC 6
Johnson County Central 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 36
Johnson-Brock 50, Diller-Odell 14
Kearney 34, Lincoln High 0
Kearney Catholic 33, Adams Central 22
Kenesaw 73, Blue Hill 34
Lincoln Christian 38, Fairbury 8
Lincoln East 21, North Platte 7
Lincoln Southeast 49, Bellevue East 16
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 31, Omaha Concordia 6
Loomis 28, Medicine Valley 24
Louisville 41, Platteview 22
Lutheran High Northeast 60, Plainview 14
Malcolm 14, Raymond Central 6
McCook 54, Gering 6
McCool Junction 65, Meridian 0
Mead 54, Cedar Bluffs 20
Milford 28, Falls City 21
Mitchell 55, Ogallala 39
Neligh-Oakdale 62, West Holt 14
Norfolk Catholic 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6
Norris 47, Crete 8
North Central 68, Ainsworth 22
North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Gordon/Rushville 14
Oakland-Craig 52, Hartington Cedar Catholic 14
Omaha Creighton Prep 68, Lincoln Northeast 0
Omaha Roncalli 40, South Sioux City 13
Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Ralston 7
Omaha Westside 52, Norfolk 3
Osceola 60, Lawrence-Nelson 16
Overton 33, Brady 22
Palmer 46, Fullerton 40
Papillion-LaVista 14, Lincoln Southwest 6
Parkview Christian 52, Hampton 6
Paxton 48, Southwest 26
Pender 71, Emerson-Hubbard 12
Pierce 45, West Point-Beemer 8
Pleasanton 52, Twin Loup 14
Potter-Dix 50, Hay Springs 26
Ravenna 44, Amherst 36
Riverside 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 14
Sandhills Valley 56, Sandhills/Thedford 14
Scottsbluff 33, Lexington 14
Shelby/Rising City 64, Arcadia-Loup City 58
South Platte 51, Banner County 8
St. Mary's 36, Bloomfield 30
St. Paul 40, Central City 29
Stanton 60, Madison 7
Sterling 59, Pawnee City 18
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Wauneta-Palisade 13
Sutherland 44, Perkins County 22
Thayer Central 42, Southern 6
Wakefield 30, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 24
Waverly 36, Plattsmouth 0
Wayne 38, Boone Central 27
Wilber-Clatonia 49, Centennial 21
Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Silver Lake 26
Winside 48, Wausa 22
Wynot 42, Osmond 12
Yutan 42, Syracuse 0
