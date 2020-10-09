FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES

Aberdeen Central 35, Rapid City Stevens 0

Alcester-Hudson 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 36

Baltic 34, Parker 28

Belle Fourche 31, Spearfish 6

Bridgewater-Emery 41, Garretson 9

Brookings 21, Pierre 14

Canistota-Freeman 48, Bon Homme 8

Canton 34, Tri-Valley 14

Castlewood 55, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Chester 53, Britton-Hecla 6

Clark/Willow Lake 50, Dakota Hills 8

Custer 42, Lead-Deadwood 0

Dakota Valley 38, Lennox 21

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, McCook Central/Montrose 44

Faith 60, Hill City 6

Faulkton 58, Sully Buttes 50, 2OT

Florence/Henry 50, Waverly-South Shore 0

Gayville-Volin 56, Centerville 6

Hamlin 36, Arlington/Lake Preston 6

Harding County 58, Newell 6

Harrisburg 46, Sioux Falls Lincoln 42

Herreid/Selby Area 34, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 16

Hitchcock-Tulare 34, Potter County 14

Howard 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 18

Irene-Wakonda 33, Avon 26

Kadoka Area 23, Philip 6

Kimball/White Lake 28, Burke 22

Langford 48, Estelline/Hendricks 6

Lemmon/McIntosh 62, Dupree 12

Lyman 28, New Underwood 0

Mobridge-Pollock 48, Redfield 6

North Border 28, Northwestern 8

O Gorman 31, Watertown 29

Platte-Geddes 42, Gregory 6

Rapid City Christian 80, Bison 0

Sioux Valley 42, Beresford 20

Sisseton 48, Aberdeen Roncalli 26

St. Thomas More 45, Douglas 18

Sturgis Brown 42, Mitchell 20

Tea Area 30, Sioux Falls Christian 9

Viborg-Hurley 34, Hanson 26

Wall 50, Jones County/White River 0

Webster 12, Flandreau 6

West Central 33, Madison 14

Winner 50, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

Wolsey-Wessington 46, Colome 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 19, Chamberlain 0

Yankton 44, Huron 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Sioux Falls Roosevelt vs. Rapid City Central, ccd.

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES

Allen 81, Walthill 12

Ansley-Litchfield 44, South Loup 8

Aquinas 42, David City 7

Arapahoe 58, Bertrand 40

Archbishop Bergan 63, Tekamah-Herman 0

Arlington 22, Fort Calhoun 3

Ashland-Greenwood 47, Wahoo 22

Auburn 56, Nebraska City 15

Aurora 55, Hastings 34

Axtell 50, Maywood-Hayes Center 8

Battle Creek 54, O'Neill 13

Beatrice 33, Seward 28

Bellevue West 42, Millard West 7

Bennington 42, Elkhorn 34

Bishop Neumann 19, Lincoln Lutheran 7

Blair 54, Omaha Gross Catholic 14

Boys Town 33, Douglas County West 6

Bridgeport 20, Valentine 0

Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 14

Central Valley 25, Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa 16

Chadron 30, Alliance 20

Clarkson/Leigh 22, Wisner-Pilger 20

Columbus 34, Lincoln Pius X 24

Columbus Lakeview 42, North Bend Central 21

Columbus Scotus 55, Schuyler 15

Cozad 38, Minden 15

Creek Valley 64, Arthur County 32

Creighton 50, Summerland 14

Cross County 62, East Butler 42

Deshler 53, Lewiston 19

Doniphan-Trumbull 36, Sandy Creek 0

Dorchester 70, Heartland Lutheran 19

Elkhorn North 34, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14

Elkhorn South 35, Gretna 10

Elkhorn Valley 46, Hartington-Newcastle 18

Elm Creek 55, Alma 20

Elmwood-Murdock 56, Conestoga 8

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 38, Heartland 28

Fillmore Central 28, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 6

Gibbon 35, Centura 14

Gothenburg 36, Sidney 7

Grand Island Central Catholic 36, Hastings St. Cecilia 0

Harvard 67, Elba 7

Hemingford 56, Bayard 34

Hitchcock County 56, Maxwell 6

Homer 58, Randolph 20

Howells/Dodge 36, Guardian Angels 16

Humphrey St. Francis 44, CWC 6

Johnson County Central 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 36

Johnson-Brock 50, Diller-Odell 14

Kearney 34, Lincoln High 0

Kearney Catholic 33, Adams Central 22

Kenesaw 73, Blue Hill 34

Lincoln Christian 38, Fairbury 8

Lincoln East 21, North Platte 7

Lincoln Southeast 49, Bellevue East 16

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 31, Omaha Concordia 6

Loomis 28, Medicine Valley 24

Louisville 41, Platteview 22

Lutheran High Northeast 60, Plainview 14

Malcolm 14, Raymond Central 6

McCook 54, Gering 6

McCool Junction 65, Meridian 0

Mead 54, Cedar Bluffs 20

Milford 28, Falls City 21

Mitchell 55, Ogallala 39

Neligh-Oakdale 62, West Holt 14

Norfolk Catholic 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6

Norris 47, Crete 8

North Central 68, Ainsworth 22

North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Gordon/Rushville 14

Oakland-Craig 52, Hartington Cedar Catholic 14

Omaha Creighton Prep 68, Lincoln Northeast 0

Omaha Roncalli 40, South Sioux City 13

Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Ralston 7

Omaha Westside 52, Norfolk 3

Osceola 60, Lawrence-Nelson 16

Overton 33, Brady 22

Palmer 46, Fullerton 40

Papillion-LaVista 14, Lincoln Southwest 6

Parkview Christian 52, Hampton 6

Paxton 48, Southwest 26

Pender 71, Emerson-Hubbard 12

Pierce 45, West Point-Beemer 8

Pleasanton 52, Twin Loup 14

Potter-Dix 50, Hay Springs 26

Ravenna 44, Amherst 36

Riverside 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 14

Sandhills Valley 56, Sandhills/Thedford 14

Scottsbluff 33, Lexington 14

Shelby/Rising City 64, Arcadia-Loup City 58

South Platte 51, Banner County 8

St. Mary's 36, Bloomfield 30

St. Paul 40, Central City 29

Stanton 60, Madison 7

Sterling 59, Pawnee City 18

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Wauneta-Palisade 13

Sutherland 44, Perkins County 22

Thayer Central 42, Southern 6

Wakefield 30, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 24

Waverly 36, Plattsmouth 0

Wayne 38, Boone Central 27

Wilber-Clatonia 49, Centennial 21

Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Silver Lake 26

Winside 48, Wausa 22

Wynot 42, Osmond 12

Yutan 42, Syracuse 0

