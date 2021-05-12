ALCESTER — The Parker boys and Centerville girls claimed top honors in the Alcester-Hudson Invitational golf tournament, held Wednesday at the Alcester Golf Course.
Parker finished at 284, beating out Centerville (296) and Freeman Academy-Marion (332). Host Alcester-Hudson finished at 339.
Parker’s Brenden Pesicka shot an 85 to earn a seven-stroke victory over Centerville’s Denver Anderson (92). Gayville-Volin’s Brady Huether (95) was third.
Centerville posted a two-person team score of 195, beating out Alcester-Hudson (232) and Freeman Academy-Marion (256).
Centerville’s Gracie Bjordal was the lone golfer to break 100 in the girls’ field, shooting an 86 for medalist honors. Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Buse (100) was second, with Gayville-Volin’s Abby Bornitz (104) in third.
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Parker 284, Centerville 296, Freeman Academy-Marion 332, Alcester-Hudson 339
RESULTS: 1, Brenden Pesicka, Parker 85; 2, Denver Anderson, Centerville 92; 3, Brady Huether, Gayville-Volin 95; 4, Landri Holzwarth, Parker 98; 5, Christian Perry, Centerville 101; 6, Tagg Weller, Parker 101; 7, Jaxon Doering, Alcester-Hudson 102; 8, Matthew Bates, Centerville 103; 9, Aidan Kesteloot, Freeman Academy-Marion 109; 10, Carter Klaschen, Alcester-Hudson 110; 11, Shane Rist, Centerville 110; 12, Dawson Maska, Parker 110; 13, Noah Hofer, Freeman Academy-Marion 111; 14, Gunner Martinson, Gayville-Volin 111; 15, Angel Hernandez, Freeman Academy-Marion 112; 16, Gabe Miller, Freeman Academy-Marion 116; 17, Dylan Chester, Parker 119; 18, Wayne Overhulser, Alcester-Hudson 127; 19, Walter Fleming, Freeman Academy-Marion 161
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES (Count 2): Centerville 195, Alcester-Hudson 232, Freeman Academy-Marion 256
RESULTS: 1, Gracie Bjordal, Centerville 86; 2, Jada Buse, Freeman Academy-Marion 100; 3, Abby Bornitz, Gayville-Volin 104; 4, Brooke Pingery, Centerville 109; 5, Korie Norris, Irene-Wakonda 110; 6, Aleigha Paulson, Alcester-Hudson 115; 7, Marika Moore, Alcester-Hudson 117; 8, Emmy Niemann, Freeman Academy-Marion 121; 9, Sieta Wiersema, Freeman Academy-Marion 135; 10, Kate Hauck, Centerville 149; 11, Madelyn Anderson, Freeman Academy-Marion 160
MCM Inv.
SALEM — The Howard girls and Bridgewater-Emery boys claimed team honors at the McCook Central-Montrose Invitational golf tournament, held Wednesday in Salem.
Led by medalist Trinity Palmquist’s 82, Howard posted a team score of 262. Garretson (277) was second, followed by host MCM (293) and Freeman (332).
Garretson’s Peyton Hove shot 83, one stroke off the lead. Howard’s Kenedy Koepsell (87) was third.
In the boys’ division, Bridgewater-Emery shot 263 to finish four strokes ahead of Garretson (267). Canistota (274) was third.
Bridgewater-Emery’s Jackson Strahl shot 77 to finish four strokes ahead of Hanson’s Jayden Kaser and Garretson’s Rave Uhlich, each at 84.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Howard 262, Garretson 277, McCook Central-Montrose 293, Freeman 332
TOP 10: 1, Trinity Palmquist, Howard 82; 2, Peyton Hove, Garretson 83; 3, Kenedy Koepsell, Howard 87; 4, Katie Hanson, Garretson 89; 5, Shaylee Longe, Bridgewater-Emery 92; 6, Piper Thompson, Howard 93; 7, Maggie Miles, McCook Central-Montrose 95; 8, Mia Glanzer, Howard 95; 9, Aubree Krantz, McCook Central-Montrose 98; 10, Gabby Feterl, McCook Central-Montrose 100
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Bridgewater-Emery 263, Garretson 267, Canistota 274, McCook Central-Montrose Green 296, Viborg-Hurley 308, McCook Central-Montrose Black 314, Freeman 333
TOP 10: 1, Jackson Strahl, Bridgewater-Emery 77; 2, Jayden Kayser, Hanson 84; 3, Rave Uhlich, Garretson 84; 4, Hunter Bailey, Bridgewater-Emery 86; 5, Logan Heinzmann, Canistota 87; 6, Cooper Long, Garretson 87; 7, Will Ortman, Canistota 89; 8, Kolt Koepsell, McCook Central-Montrose 92; 9, Jake Schroeder, Garretson 96; 10, Jackson Remmers, McCook Central-Montrose 97
