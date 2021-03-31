SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota sophomore Brithton Senior was named the 2021 Summit League Indoor Track Athlete of the Year as voted on by the league’s head coaches.
This marks the second consecutive Summit League Indoor Track Athlete of the Year honor for Senior.
Senior garnered All-America second team honors with a 10th-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Two weeks prior, he successfully defended his Summit League title in the 60-meter hurdles. Senior’s season-best time of 7.77 seconds came in the semifinals of the Summit meet. Leading up to the NCAA meet, Senior went undefeated in the 60 hurdles at all six competitions.
South Dakota has garnered five Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year honors since joining the Summit League in 2012.
(0) comments
