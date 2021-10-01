WINSIDE, Neb. — Gabe Escalante rushed for over 200 yards and four scores to lead Winside to a 46-8 win over Randolph Thursday night in Winside.
Escalante tallied 259 yards and four touchdowns for Winside. Art Escalante added 43 yards rushing.
Collyn Beal rushed for 67 yards to lead Randolph (0-6). Isaiah Salmon added a three-yard rushing score.
Defensively, Art Escalante recorded and interception for Winside and Beal one for Randolph
Randolph is at Homer Friday. Winside is at Wausa Friday.
