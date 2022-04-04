WAGNER — Wagner used a 10-run sixth inning to claim an 18-10 victory over Dakota Valley in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Keegan McAdaragh went 5-for-5 with a triple and six RBI, and Matt Link went 4-for-5 for Wagner. Dustin Honomichl had three hits, including a triple. Nolan Dvorak and Corbin Carda each doubled twice. Christian Doom doubled and singled, Carlin Hopkins had two hits and Daniel Soukup added a hit in the victory.
Randy Rosenquist, Jaxon Hennies and Garrett Anderson each had two hits for Dakota Valley. Brendan Barnett, Jake Pruchniak, Beau Pollema and Ethan Anema each had a hit.
Dvorak picked up the win in relief. Grant Van Den Hul took the loss.
B-AH 10, Parker 9
PARKER — The Beresford-Alcester-Hudson Black Sox survived a late rally to claim a 10-9 victory over Parker in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Jake Goblirsch went 3-for-3 with a double, and Zach Boden, Cooper Nelson and Robert Watkins each had two hits for the Black Sox. Jack Erlandson, Kalub Bickett, Jace Adams and Jax Fickbohm each had a hit in the win.
Ray Travnicek and Gabe Gillespie each had two hits for Parker. Levi Berens, Ethan Kasten, Jevin Erickson and Devin Kuchta each had a hit.
Nelson pitched four innings of shutout work, striking out six, for the win. Gillespie took the loss.
