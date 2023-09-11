NORMAL, Ill.—South Dakota freshman Ella Greenberg shot a school-record 67 during the third and final round of the Redbird Invitational hosted by Weibring Golf Club and Illinois State University.

It was Greenberg’s fifth collegiate round. The Rockford, Illinois, native carded eight birdies with one bogey and one double Monday. She moved up 19 places to finish fifth individually at even par for the tournament tying teammate Catie Nekola who shot 72 in round three. They tied the third-best 54-hole score in program history.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.