NORMAL, Ill.—South Dakota freshman Ella Greenberg shot a school-record 67 during the third and final round of the Redbird Invitational hosted by Weibring Golf Club and Illinois State University.
It was Greenberg’s fifth collegiate round. The Rockford, Illinois, native carded eight birdies with one bogey and one double Monday. She moved up 19 places to finish fifth individually at even par for the tournament tying teammate Catie Nekola who shot 72 in round three. They tied the third-best 54-hole score in program history.
South Dakota placed sixth in the team race out of 16. The Coyotes shot 297 in all three rounds for 27-over par. Bradley overcame host Illinois State to win the event by one stroke. The winning score was 865 (+1).
Alexa Wingnean shot 78 in round three and placed 44th at 13-over par. Freshmen Ava Schroeder and Lara Gehring also contributed to the team tally. Schroeder placed 54th at 15-over and Gehring was 64th at 19-over. Emma Henningsson, competing individually, finished at 16-over for 58th place.
South Dakota next competes at Gonzaga’s Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational Sept. 24-26.
