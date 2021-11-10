VERMILLION — South Dakota head volleyball coach Leanne Williamson is pleased to announce the addition of three players – Avery Beckett, Alexis Moses, Madi Woddin – set to join the team ahead of the 2022 fall season.
“I am very excited for this group to join the Coyote volleyball family,” Williamson said. “All three student athletes will be great additions on the court and in the classroom, and I know they will have an impact on our program.
“They have all played at a very high level in club and high school which will help them make the transition to the college game. Most importantly, Avery, Alexis, and Madi are all great people who will continue to impact our culture.”
