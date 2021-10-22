SIOUX FALLS — The top ranked and four time defending Class A State Champion Sioux Falls Christian Chargers swept Yankton 25-18, 25-12, 25-15 Friday night in Sioux Falls.
Chloe McDermott tallied 10 kills and three aces to pace the Gazelles (11-13). Jordyn Salvatori added seven kills an ace and a block. Britta Pietila contributed two kills and two blocks.
No stats reported for Sioux Falls Christian (28-4).
Sioux Falls Christian won the junior varsity match 25-13, 25-12. In the sophomore match, the Chargers swept the Gazelles 25-8, 25-10.
The Gazelles are at Tea Area Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
