PONCA, Neb. — Plainview ran away with team honors in the Lewis & Clark Conference wrestling tournament, held Thursday in Ponca, Nebraska.
Plainview scored 268 points, well ahead of Winside (165) and Quad County Northeast (162). Wakefield (126) and Ponca (106) rounded out the top five.
The champion Pirates were led by weight class winners Eli Lanham (106), Scout Ashburn (120), Tanner Frahm (132), Keagan Mosel (138), Will Gunning (160) and Lucas Hammer (182). Lanham (26-0) and Ashburn (27-0) remained undefeated on the season.
For Quad County Northeast, Tie Hollandsworth won the 152-pound title and Kolby Casey won the 195-pound crown. Nolan Ohlrich (145) and Colby Wathor (182) each placed third. Carter Olson (120), Dominic Wilcox (126), Sutton Ehlers (160) and Fischer Carson (285) each finished fourth
Ponca was led by runner-up finishes from Dalton Anderson (132), Aiden Cook (160) and Matt Logue (195). Hunter Bennett (170) finished third, and Grant Sprakel (106) and Kemper Carlson (182) each placed fourth for the squad.
Tri County Northeast tied for seventh with 73 points, led by a runner-up finish from Zach Shanks at heavyweight. Brody Koopman (195) finished third and Cole Verzani (152) placed fourth for the Wolfpack.
Creighton scored 59.5 points on the day, led by a 170-pound title from Sam Vortherms. Layci Condon (113) placed second and R.J. Wilmes (152) finished third for the Bulldogs.
Flandreau Quad
FLANDREAU — Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney went 3-0 in a wrestling triangular hosted by Flandreau on Thursday.
MVPCS beat Marion-Freeman 48-30, Flandreau 54-30 and Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 48-36. B-AH was 2-1, beating Flandreau 54-27 and Marion-Freeman 60-15. Marion-Freeman downed Flandreau 24-23 in the other match.
BAH 54, FLANDREAU 27: 106 — Justin Klein F pin. Raider Wicker 3:01; 113 — Dylan Christenson F pin. Isaac Boden 2:50; 120 — Jax Wurth BAH by forfeit; 126 — Taten Twedt BAH by forfeit; 132 — Jovey Christensen BAH by forfeit; 138 — Robert Watkins BAH pin. Karter Headrick 1:47; 145 — Peyton Fridrich BAH pin. Tanner F 4:24; 152 — Logan Serck BAH by forfeit; 160 — Tathan Headrick F pin. Jensen Christensen 1:15; 170 — Aaron Larson BAH pin. Kolby Peters 2:55; 182 — Caleb Pitsenberger F dec. Charles Schoellerman 4-2; 195 — Landon Schurch BAH by forfeit; 220 — Chase Reed F pin. Alex Jensen BAH 1:34; 285 — Chris Wirth BAH by forfeit
MVPCS 48, MF 30: 106 — Riley Tschetter MF pin. Mason Bosworth 2:46; 113 — Hadley Tobin MVPCS by forfeit; 120 — Landon Boyd MVPCS pin. Finley McConniel 0:36; 126 — Tyce Fiestner MVPCS by forfeit; 132 — Griffin Tobin MVPCS pin. Stewart Taylor 1:24; 138 — Brandon Bosworth MVPCS pin. Zac Sayler 3:41; 145 — Drew Gerlach MVPCS dec. Tim Epp 3-0; 152 — Owen Eitenmiller MF by forfeit; 160 — Ethan Ortman MF by forfeit; 170 — Grant Anderson MF by forfeit; 182 — Reece Risseeuw MVPCS by forfeit; 195 — Chris Kessler MF pin. Charlie Prien 5:46; 220 — Cole Pranger MVPCS dec. Clayton Smith 13-6; 285 — Kellen Cassidy MVPCS by forfeit
BAH 60, MF 16: 106 — Riley Tschetter MF pin. Raider Wicker 1:55; 113 — Isaac Boden BAH by forfeit; 120 — Jax Wurth BAH pin. Finley McConniel 1:18; 126 — Taten Twedt BAH by forfeit; 132 — Jovey Christensen BAH pin. Stewart Taylor 1:48; 138 — Robert Watkins BAH dec. Zac Sayler 7-1; 145 — Peyton Fridrich BAH pin. Tim Epp 0:53; 152 — Owen Eitenmiller MF maj. dec. Colton Stene 10-2; 160 — Logan Serck BAH dec. Ethan Ortman 8-4; 170 — Jensen Christensen BAH pin. Grant Anderson 5:40; 182 — Aaron Larson BAH pin. Chris Kessler 3:09; 195 — Landon Schurch BAH by forfeit; 220 — Clayton Smith MF pin. Alex Jensen BAH 0:38; 285 — Chris Wirth BAH by forfeit
MVPCS 54, FLANDREAU 30: 106 — Justin Klein F pin. Mason Bosworth 1:39; 113 — Hadley Tobin MVPCS by forfeit; 120 — Landon Boyd MVPCS pin. Dylan Christenson 4:56; 126 — Tyce Fiestner MVPCS by forfeit; 132 — Griffin Tobin MVPCS by forfeit; 138 — Brandon Bosworth MVPCS pin. Karter Headrick 1:18; 145 — Tanner Christenson F by forfeit; 152 — Tathan Headrick F by forfeit; 160 — Gary Moose F by forfeit; 170 — Kolby Peters F by forfeit; 182 — Reece Risseeuw MVPCS by forfeit; 195 — Charlie Prien MVPCS by forfeit; 220 — Cole Pranger MVPCS by forfeit; 285 — Kellen Cassidy MVPCS by forfeit
MVPCS 48, BAH 36: 106 — Mason Bosworth MVPCS pin. Raider Wicker 2:33; 113 — Hadley Tobin MVPCS pin. Isaac Boden 0:48; 120 — Landon Boyd MVPCS pin. Jax Wurth 2:20; 126 — Tyce Fiestner MVPCS pin. Taten Twedt 1:59; 132 — Jovey Christensen BAH pin. Griffin Tobin 2:37; 138 — Brandon Bosworth MVPCS pin. Robert Watkins 2:19; 145 — Peyton Fridrich BAH by forfeit; 152 — Colton Stene BAH by forfeit; 160 — Logan Serck BAH by forfeit; 170 — Jensen Christensen BAH by forfeit; 182 — Reece Risseeuw MVPCS pin. Aaron Larson 1:19; 195 — Landon Schurch BAH pin. Charlie Prien 4:21; 220 — Cole Pranger MVPCS pin. Alex Jensen 1:56; 285 — Kellen Cassidy MVPCS by forfeit
MF 24, FLANDREAU 23: 106 — Riley Tschetter MF pin. Justin Klein F 1:38; 113 — Open; 120 — Dylan Christenson F maj. dec. Finley McConniel 13-2; 126 — Open; 132 — Stewart Taylor MF by forfeit; 138 — Karter Headrick F pin. Zac Sayler 3:07; 145 — Tim Epp MF dec. Tanner Christenson 4-1; 152 — Tathan Headrick F maj. dec. Owen Eitenmiller 10-0; 160 — Ethan Ortman MF by forfeit; 170 — Kolby Peters F pin. Grant Anderson 1:00; 182 — Chris Kessler MF dec. Caleb Pitsenberger 6-3; 195 — Open; 220 — Chase Reed F dec. Clayton Smith 16-13; 285 — Open
