OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha starting pitchers Kamryn Meyer and Sydney Nuismer limited South Dakota to two runs during a pair of wins Saturday at Connie Claussen Field. Scores were 2-1 and 8-1.
The victories push Omaha (23-14) ahead of South Dakota (19-20) and into second place in the Summit League standings at 9-4. The Coyotes are one game back at 8-5. Game three is 1 p.m. Sunday.
